Baby, it’s cold outside … depending on where you live. Regardless, it’s still a great time of year to barricade yourself indoors and binge-watch a little Netflix. Or a lot.

Besides, it’s almost Christmas, and Netflix has the fix for your Christmas movie addiction. In fact, you could watch a Christmas movie every day from now until the beginning of the year and still not have to watch the same one twice.

But because there are so many already streaming, how do you decide which ones to watch? If you’re looking for a little help, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of some of the best Christmas movies currently available to stream on Netflix.

Netflix is in the holiday spirit

What’s the best Christmas movie of all time? Of course, there’s really no way to answer that; everyone has their favorites. And not all the greats are on Netflix, anyway. But here’s a list of some of the most popular Christmas movies available to stream on the service right now.

1. A CLASSIC: “White Christmas” (1954)

Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney star in this holiday classic about two singers and a sister act who plan a Christmas miracle to save a failing country inn owned by the singers’ former commander in World War II.

2. FAIRLY NEW: “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018)

Kurt Russell as Santa Claus? Somehow, it really works. This Netflix original centers around a brother and sister who plan to capture Santa on Christmas Eve. Of course, it doesn’t go as planned and becomes a tale of saving Christmas.

The sequel, “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” was released in 2020:

3. A LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION: “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

The Christmas classic is brought to life as the Grinch (played by Jim Carrey) tries to ruin Christmas for all of Whoville. Ron Howard directs.

4. A FEEL-GOOD MOVIE: “The Christmas Prince” (2017)

It’s like a Hallmark movie, but this one was released by Netflix in 2017. In a nutshell, a reporter goes undercover as a tutor to get the scoop on a prince destined to be king … and love ensues. It may not have even been a hit had Netflix not sent what many regarded as a creepy tweet:

But it was successful enough that a sequel was ordered, which debuted on Netflix one year later:

And, in 2019, a third movie, “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby,” was released:

5. A MOVIE/HOLIDAY SPECI AL : “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015)

In what’s billed as a Christmas musical comedy, Bill Murray stars as … Bill Murray. On Christmas Eve, Bill is set to put on a live Christmas special, but a massive snowstorm causes most of his guests to cancel. His producers convince him that the show must go on, however, and a number of special guests show up along the way.

6. A BEAUTIFUL HOLIDAY BACKDROP: “Christmas in the Smokies” (2015)

In order to save her family’s Smoky Mountain farm, a woman calls in a favor from her ex-boyfriend, who’s now a country music star.

Other Christmas movies to check out on Netflix: