Hurry! Microsoft’s PDF Manager is free to download right now

Popular software like Microsoft Office and Photoshop are great tools but have become very expensive. That’s why it’s always a good idea to look for similar versions that won’t break the bank.

There’s actually a free, open-source office suite compatible with Microsoft Office files. Since it’s open-source software, the program is continually updated at no charge. Tap or click here to check it out.

When it comes to PDF files, most people turn to Acrobat Reader. But again, it isn’t cheap. However, if you act fast, there is a PDF manager that you can get for free! Yes, free. Keep reading to find out how.

Here’s the backstory

From now until July 3, 2021, you have the opportunity to get Microsoft’s PDF Manager for free. But you must hurry before the offer expires. This software usually costs $49.99, so getting it for free is pretty spectacular. You’ve still got time to secure this special deal, so why wait?

The PDF Manager allows you to merge, split, extract and combine PDFs. This app is powerful and easy-to-use for merging and editing PDF files while also allowing the merge, reorder and split pages across multiple documents.

You can extract, rotate, and delete pages instantly or combine PDFs in just a few clicks. This program also allows you to add or remove passwords from PDFs, duplicate, share, and print edited PDFs.

What does this all really mean for the average user? If you’d like to take your PDFs to the next level, this is something you should probably get. If you don’t really use PDFs in everyday tasks, then maybe this isn’t the program for you.

How to get Microsoft’s PDF Manager for free

Since this is a Microsoft program, there are some limitations on the systems that it works on. The minimum system requirements for this program are Windows 10 version 10586.0 or higher. Unfortunately, if you are still using a Windows operating system prior to 10, it will not work.

Microsoft recently introduced its latest OS, Windows 11. It will come with a redesigned UI, a new app store, the ability to run on Android apps, a new start bar, and many more features and improvements. Windows 11 will launch as a free upgrade. Tap or click here to see if you qualify.

To get Microsoft’s PDF Manager for free, you must act fast. It’s available through the Microsoft Store at no charge until July 3, 2021. Click here to get your free copy today or use the link provided below.

Helpful tool to edit PDF files

