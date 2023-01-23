Not all software updates are bad news. Sometimes, it’s just a bit of maintenance that enhances your experience.

That’s the case with the latest Windows 10 update from Microsoft. Even though the update is optional, you should still install it as it corrects 14 issues. There are no security updates in this patch.

Read on to see what the update fixes and how you can get it.

Here’s the backstory

Microsoft pushed out the KB5019275 Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2 devices. Although it is optional, it fixes 14 problems that users have been battling for some time.

This update also allows new additions and upgraded functions to be tested in preparation for Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday next month. The update brings Windows 10 to version 9042.2546, 19044.2546 or 19045.2546, depending on your build.

According to Microsoft, the update addresses an issue that might affect news and interests as it may flicker on the taskbar, and File Explorer could stop responding.

There is also a note that after March 2023, there are no more optional, non-security preview releases for the supported editions of Windows 10. The retired, out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will also be permanently turned off as part of the February 2023 Windows security update.

What you can do about it

It’s always best to update your operating system when it is available. Since this update is optional, you must manually download and install it, as it won’t happen automatically.

Here’s how to update Windows 10:

Click the Start button > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Then select Check for updates. If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Even though this update is specifically for Windows 10, you might have missed a few patches on your Windows 11 computer. Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

> > > . If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Remember that some updates require a restart, so save any work or open documents before you do so.

