Keeping your phones, tablets and computers updated is a critical function we’re always advising you to stay on top of. That’s because most operating system and app updates come with security patches that protect your device from cybercriminals.

Unfortunately, sometimes those updates aren’t perfect and can create more problems than you had before. If you are a Windows user, you know updates have been packed with bugs lately. Tap or click here to find out how a recent Windows update crashed users’ systems and how to fix them.

A crashing system can be super annoying, but at least it’s not dangerous. Well, don’t look now but the latest Windows update puts users at risk of attack.

Windows update makes your device vulnerable

As we said earlier, OS updates normally come with patches to known flaws that hackers can take advantage of. That’s actually the opposite of what happened with a Windows update last week.

Here’s what happened: Microsoft releases security patches every month in an update called Patch Tuesday. Last week’s Patch Tuesday release had a serious glitch.

The tech giant included details of a bug that is rated critical in the Windows server message block known as SMB. A hacker could exploit the SMB bug and run malicious code on your computer remotely.

But here’s the problem: Microsoft didn’t include a patch for the vulnerability, it only gave details on how it works. Essentially tipping its hand to hackers that Windows machines are now ready to be attacked. Not the smartest move it could have made.

In response to this epic mistake, Microsoft has issued an emergency patch you need to install ASAP.

How to update Windows

The emergency update patches the flaw for Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019, versions 1903 and 1909. Earlier versions of Windows are not impacted by the flaw so you don’t need to do anything.

For those who need the patch, most Windows machines are set to download and install updates automatically by default. If you haven’t changed your automatic update settings then you should be fine.

If you’ve turned automatic updates off, you can update Windows manually. Just open Settings >> Update & Security >> Check for updates. If there is an update available click Download & install.

That’s it, you’re now protected from this vulnerability.