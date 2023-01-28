It’s official: Microsoft is phasing out Windows 10 or at least getting the ball rolling in that direction. Windows 10 is slated to be retired on Oct. 14, 2025. On this day, users will no longer enjoy dedicated support for Windows 10 systems, which is what we’re here to discuss.

Here’s the backstory

After Jan. 31, 2023, you won’t be able to purchase Windows 10 Home or Pro. That doesn’t mean your Windows 10 PC is junk or you need to update to Windows 11 tomorrow.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will still offer support for active Windows 10 licenses and provide at least 12 months’ notice before concluding this service, per its Modern Lifecycle Policy.

This may be comforting to some, but it might be best to take some time to prepare yourself for the future. If you’re still using Windows 10, now is the time to upgrade to avoid any trouble down the line.

Microsoft has a web page where you can purchase Windows 10, and a disclaimer was recently added.

Here’s what it states, “January 31, 2023, will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025.”

