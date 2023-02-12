In a recent update, Microsoft revealed that it would integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, another update might make you want to give Edge another try.

Read on for a significant update coming to Edge that Microsoft hopes will make you switch browsers.

Adobe Acrobat coming to Microsoft Edge

You probably receive PDFs through work and your personal life all the time. You know how frustrating it can be to find a program that lets you view a PDF quickly. Microsoft is hoping to end that frustration.

While plenty of applications can open and edit PDF files, Adobe is, without a doubt, the most popular option. Microsoft is now hoping to harness Adobe’s power to lure more users.

In a recent update, the tech giant explained that it is partnering with Adobe to include Acrobat PDF functionalities in its Edge browser.

“This will give users a unique PDF experience that includes higher fidelity for more accurate colors and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling, and greater accessibility — including better text selection and read-aloud narration,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

What this means is that you can use Edge to handle your PDF needs instead of utilizing a separate application. But while the basic functions will be free, there is a caveat.

You’ll still need an Acrobat subscription for certain features

There are free Acrobat features that you can utilize through Edge. However, you’ll need a paid Adobe subscription for premium tools. It’ll cost you to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats, and combine files.

You already need to pay for an Adobe subscription if you require those functions, and it will be the same for the Edge add-ons. Microsoft Edge users with existing Adobe Acrobat subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension inside Edge at no extra cost.

Adobe Acrobat PDF technology in Microsoft Edge will be available to all Windows 10 and 11 users beginning in March 2023.

Keep reading

How to clear your browser cache in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari and Brave

Windows bug: Check if Edge is silently running in the background