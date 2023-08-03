Lithium-ion batteries are having a moment … and not a shining one. Just last week, a deadly fire broke out on a car carrier. The origin? One of the electric vehicles (EVs) on board.

In June, a fire in an e-bike repair shop killed four. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 74 lithium-ion battery incidents occurred on flights last year. That number is on the rise.

Many of the devices and vehicles we depend on have lithium-ion batteries inside. Although they’re a cause for concern, there are ways we can protect ourselves from a significant battery disaster.

Hot battery horror stories

Lithium-ion battery fires are becoming more common. They are in tech products everywhere due to their ability to squeeze a ton of battery life in a compact package. However, they’re made with flammable materials, which increases the risk of danger, especially when devices are misused or improperly stored.

Larger tech, like e-bikes and electric vehicles, use much bigger batteries than a smartphone, so it’s way more dangerous when a fire happens.

The flammable materials inside the batteries can experience what’s called “thermal runaway.” This chain reaction essentially puts a battery in an uncontrollable, self-heating state, which could lead to fires and explosions.

Thermal runaway gets triggered by several things, like a battery being overheated or punctured. It can also be caused by an electrical fault, like a short circuit or manufacturing defects.

Battery safety 101

Although lithium-ion battery fires are frightening, there are ways to protect yourself and your devices from a worst-case scenario:

Laptops

Don’t keep your laptop in hot places. Avoid leaving it in a hot car, by a sunny window or near a portable heater.

If your laptop feels hot, it could be due to the internal processors working too hard. Shut your device down to give it a break, and pop the battery out if possible.

Despite their name, laptops shouldn’t be on your lap. A laptop has vents to keep things cool, and placing the device on your lap could block those vents and cause overheating.

Consider using an app to monitor your laptop’s temperature in real time. CoreTemp and Real Temp for Windows are good options.

E-bikes

Before buying an e-bike, make sure it’s certified by a qualified testing lab and follow the manufacturer’s charging and storage instructions.

Only use the manufacturer’s power cord and avoid aftermarket chargers or batteries.

Don’t leave your e-bike charging unattended or overnight.

Store your e-bike away from building entrances and exits and children’s rooms.

If a battery overheats, starts to smell or look funny or begins making weird noises, stop using it ASAP.

Keep e-bike batteries out of direct sunlight.

Electric vehicles (EVs)

Before you buy an EV, have a qualified electrician install a new, dedicated circuit for your home charging device. Your existing home wiring might not be suitable.

Follow your car manufacturer’s guidelines when charging your vehicle.

Install a residual current device along with the charging unit. The device will turn off the power in an emergency.

Keep up with your Evs’ routine maintenance.

Avoid using a charger with signs of excessive wear and tear.

Cover the EV charging station outlet when it’s not in use to keep water out.

