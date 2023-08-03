Lithium-ion batteries are having a moment … and not a shining one. Just last week, a deadly fire broke out on a car carrier. The origin? One of the electric vehicles (EVs) on board.
In June, a fire in an e-bike repair shop killed four. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, 74 lithium-ion battery incidents occurred on flights last year. That number is on the rise.
Many of the devices and vehicles we depend on have lithium-ion batteries inside. Although they’re a cause for concern, there are ways we can protect ourselves from a significant battery disaster.
Hot battery horror stories
Lithium-ion battery fires are becoming more common. They are in tech products everywhere due to their ability to squeeze a ton of battery life in a compact package. However, they’re made with flammable materials, which increases the risk of danger, especially when devices are misused or improperly stored.
Larger tech, like e-bikes and electric vehicles, use much bigger batteries than a smartphone, so it’s way more dangerous when a fire happens.
The flammable materials inside the batteries can experience what’s called “thermal runaway.” This chain reaction essentially puts a battery in an uncontrollable, self-heating state, which could lead to fires and explosions.
Thermal runaway gets triggered by several things, like a battery being overheated or punctured. It can also be caused by an electrical fault, like a short circuit or manufacturing defects.
Battery safety 101
Although lithium-ion battery fires are frightening, there are ways to protect yourself and your devices from a worst-case scenario:
Laptops
- Don’t keep your laptop in hot places. Avoid leaving it in a hot car, by a sunny window or near a portable heater.
- If your laptop feels hot, it could be due to the internal processors working too hard. Shut your device down to give it a break, and pop the battery out if possible.
- Despite their name, laptops shouldn’t be on your lap. A laptop has vents to keep things cool, and placing the device on your lap could block those vents and cause overheating.
- Consider using an app to monitor your laptop’s temperature in real time. CoreTemp and Real Temp for Windows are good options.
E-bikes
- Before buying an e-bike, make sure it’s certified by a qualified testing lab and follow the manufacturer’s charging and storage instructions.
- Only use the manufacturer’s power cord and avoid aftermarket chargers or batteries.
- Don’t leave your e-bike charging unattended or overnight.
- Store your e-bike away from building entrances and exits and children’s rooms.
- If a battery overheats, starts to smell or look funny or begins making weird noises, stop using it ASAP.
- Keep e-bike batteries out of direct sunlight.
Electric vehicles (EVs)
- Before you buy an EV, have a qualified electrician install a new, dedicated circuit for your home charging device. Your existing home wiring might not be suitable.
- Follow your car manufacturer’s guidelines when charging your vehicle.
- Install a residual current device along with the charging unit. The device will turn off the power in an emergency.
- Keep up with your Evs’ routine maintenance.
- Avoid using a charger with signs of excessive wear and tear.
- Cover the EV charging station outlet when it’s not in use to keep water out.
