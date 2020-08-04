What comes to mind when you picture cars of the future? Do your mental images of futuristic cars involve flying machines like the ones on “The Jetsons?” Or do you picture something completely different altogether, like basic electric cars? Tap or click here to see if electric cars are more affordable to drive.

What about the adult version of a Lego car? If you’ve been daydreaming of a futuristic electric vehicle that allows you to customize your car by simply popping modifications on and off, turning it into a camper one day and a box truck the next, well … that’s an oddly specific daydream.

That aside, it looks like your Lego car daydreams are coming true. Keep reading to find out how German engineers are creating a vehicle that’s right up your alley.

The eBussy EV electric vehicle

Say hello to the eBussy EV electric vehicle, a car that lets owners change and modify the design of their vehicle as soon as they get it home — just like you can with a Lego car.

The eBussy EV — short for electric bus system — is currently being designed by German company Electric Brands with an expected launch date of 2021. This all-electric vehicle has the ability to easily convert to 10 different body types, including a convertible, station wagon, pick-up van, camping bus, or an off-road vehicle to help you tackle rugged terrain.

Related: 6 useful gadgets to upgrade your older car

“The eBussy has been developed according to the ‘Lego principle,'” Electric Brands states on its website.

While you’ll have several options for the eBussy conversion, you won’t need any special tools or engineering skills to modify your vehicle, according to the eBussy website. You may need some help from another person to remove a module and put another one back on, given the sheer size of some of the modular pieces, but converting this vehicle is the epitome of snap and go.

Add in the digital exterior mirrors, an app-controlled communication system, a slideable steering wheel that lets drivers navigate the vehicle from the left or right front seat, and easy to access batteries pull out from a drawer from the side of the car, and eBussy is like a real live Transformer — if Transformers transformed from camper vans to station wagons rather than from cars to fighting robots, that is.

This simple modification process isn’t the only selling point for the eBussy, either. The green component is also a plus. eBussy is kind to the planet because it’s powered by green energy from the solar modules and recuperating drives, which allow the vehicle to generate a daily range of up to 200 kilometers.

This vehicle’s maximum range without charging — provided it has a full battery and the solar modules — is over 370 miles, according to the manufacturer, though how much drive time you’ll actually get will depend on what the car is modified to at that point.

It takes about three hours to fully charge the vehicle’s battery, according to eBussy, which is right in line with the charging time for most newer electric vehicles.

And, while eBussy’s empty weight is only 990 to 1,300 pounds without batteries, load, and superstructure, this vehicle can still carry up to 2,200 pounds. Pretty impressive for a vehicle that can morph into a pickup bus from a station wagon with a few additional parts snapped in.

eBussy is due to launch in the U.K. next year with a starting price of around $18,000 — though the actual price will vary based on the variants and modules you choose.

Related: Smart transportation hits the road at CES 2020

What are the different eBussy conversions I can create?

There are a number of different versions of the eBussy you’ll be able to create once it hits the market, and the price points vary for each.

According to eBussy, the variants that will be available are:

The eBussy Bus

The eBussy Bus is the bus variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with rear cabin and trunk module

10 kWh battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and more

An estimated price of $25,000

The eBussy Tipper

The eBussy Tipper is the platform with tipping function variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with center module tipper 1, platform module 2 and side flaps

Two 10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and more

An estimated price of $22,000

The eBussy Box

The eBussy Box is the box-truck variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with middle module 1 and box module 1

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $24,000

The eBussy Universal

The eBussy Universal is the transporter variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with transporter module and trunk module

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $25,000

The eBussy Pick-up

The eBussy Pick-up is the station wagon pickup variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with rear cabin and pick-up flaps 2

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $24,000

The eBussy Open

The eBussy Open is the Cabrio Pickup variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis Middle module 1 and pick-up flaps 2

Driver and rear roof with convertible function

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $26,000

The eBussy Camper

The eBussy Camper is the camper variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with camping module I + II. Couch surface approx. L210cm – W130cm

Fridge, TV, hob, fresh water tank and sink

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

All-wheel drive and solar roof in 3 modules, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $37,000

The eBussy Freedom

The eBussy Freedom is the base variant of the vehicle, and will include:

Standard chassis with middle module 1

10 kWh Battery capacity with approx. 200km range (optionally up to 30 kWh and 600km range)

Four-wheel drive and solar roof, sound system, recuperation and much more

An estimated price of $20,000

X

Pretty cool, huh? For more information on the eBussy, visit Electric Brands’ website.