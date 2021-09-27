Apps keep crashing on your PC? Download this Windows 10 patch now

Most of us know the importance of saving our work regularly in spreadsheets or word processors. But one thing that we can’t prevent is when the whole Windows program crashes. This can happen before we have a chance to hit save. Tap or click here for the four downloads that can ruin a Windows PC.

If you use a Windows computer, you might have noticed that it’s not working as it should of late. Many people are reporting apps crashing for apparently no reason on their Windows PC.

Apps aren’t crashing because you need more RAM or a better CPU, but rather due to a previous Windows update. Read on for details of the problem and a simple way to fix it.

Here’s the backstory

An app might have unceremoniously crashed right in the middle of the workday. While that is never a good sign, at least the culprit has been identified. Microsoft figured out that app crashing happens after installing KB5005101 or a later update on devices using Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF).

Not sure if you have this bug or if your software is on the fritz? Well, Microsoft explained that the symptoms of the flaw can include “apps fail to open, fail to open files, or you might receive a white window when attempting to login.”

Microsoft is distributing a patch for this issue through the Known Issue Rollback (KIR) feature. It might take some time for the problem to correct itself on your computer, as Microsoft says it can take up to 24 hours.

What you can do about it

The KIR is a rather nifty development tool from Microsoft. Whenever issues with a new operating system version or update are detected with many people, the KIR kicks into action.

Through the software, it can disable specific lines of code while leaving the rest intact. This allows Microsoft to work on a proper solution without releasing a new update. It is used mainly by IT administrators.

If you haven’t set up your Windows computer to automatically download new updates, you’ll want to check if it’s available to you manually. To do this:

Click the Start Menu in the lower-left corner of the taskbar

in the lower-left corner of the taskbar Hover over the gear icon and click Settings

Click Update & Security

By default, it should open the Windows Update tab. Click on Check for Updates to see if there is anything available.

tab. Click on to see if there is anything available. The latest Windows update should start downloading.

When the download is complete, you will be required to restart your machine so that the patch can be applied.

Individual update files can also be downloaded directly from Microsoft’s Update Catalog.

To set up automatic downloading of updates, click on Advanced Options. This is also where you can enable updates over a metered connection.

Keep reading

Windows Patch Tuesday: Security upgrades, Bluetooth fix and more

X

These downloads can ruin a Windows PC