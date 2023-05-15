Skip to Content
making an app? think small
© Designer491 | Dreamstime.com
Technology

Have an idea for an app? Here’s why you should go for it

By Allie Seligman, Komando.com
May 15, 2023

Have an idea for an app? Go for it. Seriously. Apple says 90% of its developers are small, with fewer than 1 million downloads and less than $1 million a year in revenue. And as a group, their revenue grew by 87% in the U.S. over the last couple of years.

Bonus: Apple charges a 30% commission to big developers. The little guys only pay back 15% of the revenue.

Hot categories

The fastest-growing apps are health, fitness and lifestyle oriented. I checked out the top App Store downloads. Think you have an idea that can beat these? 

  • Waterllama: Get in your ounces to fill in the cartoon llama. It’ll remind you to drink.
  • Pool-Calculator: This does all the math for you when you need to treat your pool or hot tub. Genius. 
  • FaceYoga: Not sure if it can really erase wrinkles or get rid of a double chin, but hey, a lot of people are willing to download it to find out.

📲 Want to learn how to build iPhone apps? Have fun.

