If you’re an Apple fan, you’re in store for a very big year. The company has been teasing a bunch of new devices that will be released later this year, including a new iPad Pro.

Not only that but there will finally be an affordable iPhone available that you won’t have to shell out over a grand for. Tap or click here to check out the soon-to-be latest and greatest release from Apple.

Even with all those shiny new gadgets to look forward to, there is something coming to iOS that may be more exciting.

Flashy new feature coming to iPhones

Apple has been working on changes to the way the iPhone operates lately, including one thing people have been asking about for years: loosening restrictions on third-party apps. Tap or click here for more on the possibility of personalized default apps for your iOS device.

It appears there is another huge change on the way that might show up with iOS 14. According to 91mobiles, iOS 14 will deliver a multitasking view to iPhones, similar to what we’ve seen on newer iPads with iPadOS.

Ok, I got more info. This is not fake and not a jailbreak tweak. This iPad style multitasking switcher (called Grid Switcher) on an iPhone is activated in internal settings on early iOS 14.0 internal build. — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 23, 2020

In the following video, you’ll see an example of the multitasking feature running on an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As you can see in the video, you can have up to four apps on the screen at one time and easily swipe them away when you’re finished using them. This is all still speculation and we’ll have to wait until iOS 14 gets closer to its release date to know specifics.

