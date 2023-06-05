Apple just wrapped up this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC23) and there’s a lot to look forward to for fans of these sleek devices. Here’s what’s coming soon.

Doubling down on AR

Apple hasn’t really introduced a new product for 10 years. That was the Apple Watch. It made up for this lack of innovation with its new augmented reality (AR) goggles, “Vision Pro.”

Instead of clumsy Oculus-type headsets, Vision Pro looks like a scuba mask. The front can be transparent so you can see the outside world. Or, if you’re working confidentially, it turns reflective like a mirror. Yes, you can play video games. But for $3,500, it better be for more than just games.

Vision Pro will completely replace your TV and video monitor. Apps, documents, videos, movies and anything you’d see on a screen appear suspended in front of you. Your eyes, hands and voice replace your mouse. It’s made to fit different face shapes and sizes. It’ll be out in about six months.

My cynical husband came into my office and said, “I never want any new tech, but I really want those Apple glasses.” I was so tempted to tell him that’s never going to happen.

15-inch MacBook Air

Apple’s expanding the MacBook Air family with a new 15-inch model. It’s the thinnest laptop of its kind, weighs in at just three pounds and runs quietly thanks to its fanless design. It has MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the M2 processor, making it twice as fast as the next 15-inch PC laptop. It also gets 18 hours of battery life. It starts at $1,299 and is available for order right now and available next week.

Mac Studio

Mac Studio packs high performance and capability into a small cube that sits on your desk. It’s used by developers, creators, editors and anyone who needs higher levels of computing, graphics processing or video rendering.

Mac Studio comes with an M2 Max chip for even faster applications. As if that’s not enough, opt for the M2 Ultra chip, which connects two M2 chips. Mac Studio pricing begins at $1,099. You can order with Apple now and pick one up next week.

iOS 17

iOS 17 brings significant updates to three apps you use all the time:

Phone: Personalized contact posters let you customize how you look when you call someone using a combination of photos and emojis. This becomes your signature look for your contact cards, not just calls. You personalize it the same way you do with your lock screen.

Personalized contact posters let you customize how you look when you call someone using a combination of photos and emojis. This becomes your signature look for your contact cards, not just calls. You personalize it the same way you do with your lock screen. FaceTime : When you call someone on FaceTime and they don’t answer, you can record a video message for them.

: When you call someone on FaceTime and they don’t answer, you can record a video message for them. Messages : Search filters let you narrow results to better find what you’re looking for. There’s also a catch-up arrow to easily find unread messages in a conversation. Audio messages are now transcribed, so you can check them out like you would a text message.

: Search filters let you narrow results to better find what you’re looking for. There’s also a catch-up arrow to easily find unread messages in a conversation.

That’s not all that’s coming with iOS 17. When someone calls and leaves a voicemail, you get a Iive transcript as they’re speaking. Answer as they chat or leave it and watch the words scroll across your screen. This happens locally on your phone, so no one else can access it.

You can let family and friends know when you’re on your way home or to a destination and automatically check in with them. They’ll see your location if you’re delayed. All this is end-to-end encrypted for safety and security.

Stickers are now all in one place for easy sharing. All emoji are now stickers, too — peel and stick them in any orientation. You can even turn subjects from photos into stickers.

Autocorrect and dication are more accurate thanks to an improved neural engine.

Your iPhone will suggest moments to inspire your writing using information curated from your photos, music and workouts. It’s great if you’ve been thinking of getting into journaling.

Dropping the “hey.” Soon, you won’t need to say “Hey” before chatting with Apple’s smart assistant. Just say, “Siri” and you will get its attention.

iPadOS 17

Apple’s bestselling tablets are getting new features and improvements:

Widgets: Put widgets on your home screen and interact with them (control music, turn on your lights) without opening an app.

Put widgets on your home screen and interact with them (control music, turn on your lights) without opening an app. Lock screen: Personalize your lock screen as you do with iPhone, including dynamic wallpapers, emoji, live photos and widgets.

Personalize your lock screen as you do with iPhone, including dynamic wallpapers, emoji, live photos and widgets. Health: The app has been optimized for the larger iPad screen to show at a glance. You can also see activity from your iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch all in one place.

The app has been optimized for the larger iPad screen to show at a glance. You can also see activity from your iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch all in one place. PDFs: Easily fill out information and leave signatures on PDFs, including ones you scan. PDFs in the Notes app add all the notetaking tools to use with them, like annotating, editing and live collaboration, including FaceTime.

macOS Sonoma

New screensavers show slow-motion videos of locations around the world. This carries over to the desktop, too.

Here’s what else is coming to the next macOS:

Widgets : These helpful little tools are moveable from the notification center to the desktop. Widgets from your iPhone will be accessible and interactive on your Mac without installing them. Just have the phone nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network.

: These helpful little tools are moveable from the notification center to the desktop. Widgets from your iPhone will be accessible and interactive on your Mac without installing them. Just have the phone nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network. Game mode : More games are coming to Mac, and they’ll get priority while reducing background tasks so your games run faster and smoother.

: More games are coming to Mac, and they’ll get priority while reducing background tasks so your games run faster and smoother. Video conferencing: When giving a presentation with a shared screen, a live view of your face can be put over it. Your shared screen becomes your background and coworkers can add reactions with gestures.

Safari

Safari is focusing on privacy. The browser blocks your private windows when you’re not using them and removes URL trackers.

Passkeys, which exist only on your devices and are more secure than 2FA, will be shareable with people you trust. This is all end-to-end encrypted with Keychain.

AirPods

Adaptive audio blends transparency and active noise cancellation to match your current environment. You’ll be aware of what’s around you while covering annoying noises.

While wearing AirPods Pro, your music volume goes down if you start talking to someone in person. Pick up a call and the noise around you is reduced while you chat.

AirPlay

With the improved AirPlay, you can more easily pair your phone with a TV in select hotels.

FaceTime

FaceTime is coming to Apple TV. Place a call on your iPhone or iPad and move it to Apple TV if you’d like. Or place the call from Apple TV itself. Interact using gestures and share your favorite shows and movies with the people you’re talking to.

watchOS 10

Turn the digital crown to see widgets and get information faster from any watch face. Apps like Activity have been overhauled for Apple Watch for more easily accessible information.

Snoopy and Woodstock are coming to Apple Watch. They’ll play with the watch hands and react to weather conditions. Cute.

Cyclers will enjoy new ways to track performance and workout metrics, while hikers will have an easier time finding reception or contacting emergency services if needed.

Mental health

The Mindfulness app in watchOS 10 helps you figure out why you’re feeling what you’re feeling. Enter your emotions and mood and get insights from your sleep and exercise habits to track your state of mind. This information can also be accessed from your iPhone and iPad.

You’ll get a results report to share with your care provider to help improve your mental health.

Vision health

Apple Watch will show how much time you and your loved ones spend outdoors. Stay informed if your child uses a device too close to their eyes and get recommendations to fix it.

Mental and vision health are encrypted on your device and only accessible to you.

All OS releases will be available this fall.

