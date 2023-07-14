Itching to try out iOS 17 before it officially debuts this fall? You’re in luck! Apple just released the first public beta version.

Is it worth the update? Once an operating system (OS) goes to public beta, it’s pretty stable, but there might still be some bumps along the way. I found the most hyped features so you can decide if it’s worth it.

Bells and whistles

Messages: You’ll get a more streamlined search experience, improved audio messaging features and a new arrow that lets you jump to the oldest unread message in a thread. Group chats, rejoice!

You’ll get a more streamlined search experience, improved audio messaging features and a new arrow that lets you jump to the oldest unread message in a thread. Group chats, rejoice! StandBy: While your phone is charging and turned on its side, it will display full-screen widgets. Use your phone as an alarm clock, display the weather forecast or scroll through your photos.

While your phone is charging and turned on its side, it will display full-screen widgets. Use your phone as an alarm clock, display the weather forecast or scroll through your photos. Apple Maps: When you don’t have a cell signal, you can now download offline maps and still get to your destination.

When you don’t have a cell signal, you can now download offline maps and still get to your destination. FaceTime: You can now leave voicemails in FaceTime. They’ll show up directly in your call history list.

You can now leave voicemails in FaceTime. They’ll show up directly in your call history list. AirDrop: Goodbye, business cards. Initiate an AirDrop by selecting content or your contact info, then put the top of your phone on top of someone else’s phone for an instant transfer.

Goodbye, business cards. Initiate an AirDrop by selecting content or your contact info, then put the top of your phone on top of someone else’s phone for an instant transfer. Passwords: Easily (and securely) share passwords or passkeys with other people.

Easily (and securely) share passwords or passkeys with other people. Check In: Automatically notify friends and family when you arrive safely at a destination. (For the person that always forgets to text.)

Some of the new features are cute but a little gimmicky. Stickers allow you to create live images and emojis. Apple also claims autocorrect is now more accurate. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Testing 1, 2, 3

Want to give it a shot? Here are the steps to install:

Sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program on Apple’s website.

Back up your device on iCloud or your computer.

Go to Settings , then click General , followed by Software Update .

, then click , followed by . Look for a menu called Beta Updates and enable it.

and enable it. Select iOS 17 Public Beta and install.

🔑 Key reminder: Don’t forget to back up your device before you install the beta version. If things get extra buggy on your beta testing journey, you can switch to your last backup and get things working again.

RELATED: Your iPhone’s Face ID isn’t foolproof. Lock down your info by changing this hidden setting.