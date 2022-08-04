Apple’s next operating system update for the iPhone is still a few weeks away, but those eager to see what’s new can get a glimpse through the beta program. Tap or click here to find out how to join Apple’s beta program.

Most people are always anxious to try out new operating systems, but if you download one still in beta testing, you can expect plenty of bugs to be present. That’s why waiting for wide release is probably your best bet.

Apple’s iOS 16 is one of the most significant updates in years and packs a lot of changes, added functions and a handful of customization options. We’ve been playing around with it since mid-July, so read on for new features we love coming with iOS 16.

1. Customizable Lock Screen

The Lock Screen features a new depth perception tool where the clock appears to be behind objects in the wallpaper. But by far, the most welcome change is setting up multiple Lock Screens or using several photos.

When you create a Lock Screen (you can now tap and hold the Lock Screen to go directly to settings), you can select multiple images to use. Then, you have the option to set the frequency at which they change. This can be hourly, once a day, when you tap the screen or every time you wake your iPhone.

It’s a great way to keep things fresh and eliminate the difficult choice of finding the one perfect image that matches your personality. It also lets you change wallpapers easily. For example, you can have a wallpaper set for when you are at work and another for weekends.

During the wallpaper creation process, you can change the font’s color and size — something that wasn’t possible before.

2. A new way to see notifications

If you have a cool Lock Screen photo, you don’t want it blocked with notification banners. In iOS 16, there are three ways that you can now display notifications, and they all only appear at the bottom of the screen.

List view is the traditional option where notifications appear on your display underneath each other.

view is the traditional option where notifications appear on your display underneath each other. Stack view groups notifications together, letting you scroll through the previews like a Rolodex.

view groups notifications together, letting you scroll through the previews like a Rolodex. Count view only displays the number of notifications, and when you tap on it, it expands to show a preview.

You can pinch the notification list on the Lock Screen at any time to change the layout on the fly.

3. Keep track of medications

This is a handy new function in the Health app. After setting up your health data, you can add any medications you are currently taking to set a schedule and keep track of dosages. You can create a list to keep track of medications, vitamins and supplements you take

The app requires access to your camera and then scans the medication’s packaging. Unfortunately, not all medicines are currently listed, but there is an option to search for them manually or look up the active ingredient.

Once set up, the Medications tab is available in the Health app. It displays a timeline at the top and a list of the medications you need to take for that day.

Apple says, “Taking certain medications together can make them less effective or cause side effects. To help with this, when you add a new medication you’ll receive an alert if there is a critical interaction. You can review critical, serious, and moderate interactions in the Health app.”

4. Security with passkey

Apple is attempting to make passwords a thing of the past with a new way to log into apps, services and platforms. Saving and using a passkey is quick and easy with one-step account creation and sign-in using Face ID or Touch ID.

Passkeys replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs to make it more difficult for cybercriminals to break into your online accounts.

The technology goes a long way in preventing cyberattacks, as “Passkeys are intrinsically linked with the app or website they were created for,” Apple explains. You can use your iPhone to authenticate your login if you need to access websites or services on a different device.

We’ve only scratched the surface on what’s coming with iOS 16. You can check out more details from Apple here.

Keep reading

Update your iPhone now! iOS 15.6 fixes 37 security flaws

Have an iPhone, iPad or Mac? Here’s how to set up Apple’s built-in storage