Apple fans usually salivate at the mere mention of a new operating system for iPhone or Mac computers. And those willing to dive headfirst into the deep end can now get their hands on iOS 16.

Officially, it will be a while for the operating system to become available to the masses. However, a beta version is out now, so you can look at all the new features early. But there are (and will be) bugs.

Read on to see why it’s better to wait for the stable release.

Here’s the backstory

Apple expects iOS 16 to be ready by September after its annual event. Unfortunately, the newest operating system is only compatible with the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and newer. So, you won’t get the update if you have an iPhone 7 or older.

The biggest reason to wait is that operating systems in beta have bugs affecting your phone’s functionality. For example, some users have complained about abnormal battery drainage, installation problems with other apps, Bluetooth disconnections and inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity.

But here’s the good news. The new update brings with it an array of new features. There are changes to the lock screen, security updates and a host of visual tweaks.

A new lock screen

One of the most exciting features in iOS 16 is the depth perception on the lock screen. It’s subtle but makes for a welcome change. The text or clock will adapt if there are any objects in your lock screen’s image. Previously, a clock number could be hidden behind the object or partially obscured.

In addition to that, the lock screen itself received an overhaul. You can now showcase your favorite photos with multiple lock screens, customize the font styles and display a set of widgets.

Correcting mistakes

Sending messages through iMessage just got a bit less stressful. With the new update, you can edit a message you just sent or unsend it completely. In addition, you can now mark a message as unread if you can’t reply immediately but want to return to it later.

Here are some other exciting additions:

Widgets on the lock screen.

A new streamlined setup for Focus where you can swap between Personal Focus and Work Focus.

Shared photo library so you can share snaps directly from the camera app.

Mailbox gets new features such as undo send, scheduled send and follow-ups.

PassKey introduces a new end-to-end encryption sign-in method.

You can share tabs and bookmarks and send messages from Safari.

Pause any video with text on the screen to copy, translate or look up the writing.

Maps get multi-stop routing and can display transit cards and fares.

What you can do about it

If you are willing to live with software bugs, irregular app functionality or display problems, you can give the public beta a spin. Before you download the update, though, you must enroll in Apple’s beta program. Here’s how you do that:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program webpage.

Sign in to the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID.

Read through the Agreement and click on Accept at the bottom.

at the bottom. On the next page, click on the operating system heading you want to try. In this example, click on iOS and under the heading Get Started, click on enroll your device.

The next few steps can be complicated, so it’s better to do it through Apple’s Safari browser (even if you use a different browser).

After you have backed up your phone data, navigate to the specified web address from your device in Safari. This will download a profile file for the beta program.

Then, open the Settings app. You’ll see a new banner under your photo called Profile Download. Tap on the banner, and if you are sure you want to participate in the iOS 16 beta, tap Install.

Next, restart your iPhone. Afterward, go back to Settings, tap General and then Software Update. Only then will you be able to download iOS 16.

