Update your iPhone! iOS 15.1 brings 3 new features worth using

When it comes to Apple, pretty much any news will make the news. You can be sure that anything new coming out of Cupertino will make headlines from devices to software.

iOS 15 launched last month alongside the latest family of iPhones. The new OS comes with more privacy and productivity features, FaceTime tools, camera upgrades and sharing options, to name a few. Tap or click here for details.

This week brought the first significant update for iOS 15 since its release. Some of the features in the initial announcements are now available as part of this update. Along with updates for the iPhone come updates for the iPad and Apple Watch. You can also download the latest version of macOS, Monterey.

iOS 15.1

SharePlay

Apple

SharePlay lets you do more things together with friends and family through FaceTime. You can listen to music or stream an episode of your favorite series in sync with others. Share your screen to view apps together.

SharePlay works across the iPhone, iPad and Mac and shared playback controls mean anyone in the session can play, pause, fast forward or rewind.

Fitness+ subscribers can now use SharePlay to start a group workout session with up to 32 other people while using Facetime. The session will be in sync with everyone involved.

Store COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet

You can store your official COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet. You can add the document via QR code or by downloading it and tapping Add to Wallet & Health. If you already have a vaccine record stored in the Health app, open the app and tap Summary > Add to Wallet.

ProRes video

ProRes video allows iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max users to shoot, edit and share professional-quality videos. You can shoot in 4K at 30 frames per second and edit on the go. ProRes compresses a video while keeping much of the image quality intact.

To install iOS 15.1, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

Tap or click here to learn more about the iPhone 13.

iPad and Apple Watch

iPadOS 15.1

iPad gets much of the same updates as iPhone, with the exception of ProRes support. iPadOS 15.1 adds Live Text in the Camera app, which was already available on the iPhone with iOS 15. Now your iPad camera can detect text, phone numbers, addresses and more when you point the camera at them.

To install iPadOS 15.1, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

Apple Watch 8.1

Apple

If you have a Fitness+ account and watchOS 8.1, you can share your workouts with others in a FaceTime call using SharePlay. This works for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Note that participants need to have iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 or tvOS 15.1 installed, depending on their device.

As with iOS 15.1, the latest Apple Watch OS lets you store your vaccination card in your Wallet app. The fall detection feature has also been improved to function better if you take a spill during a workout. You can even enable the feature to work only during your exercise sessions.

To get watchOS 8.1, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, then tap My Watch. Go to General > Software Update > Download and Install.

macOS Monterey

SharePlay/FaceTime

With macOS Monterey, you can FaceTime while watching TV shows and movies on your Mac desktop or laptop. You can also use SharePlay to watch your favorite content with others through FaceTime.

SharePlay also works with Apple Music and Apple TV+ in addition to third-party apps.

FaceTime itself gets an update with spatial audio for immersive sound, portrait mode to keep users in focus, and two microphone modes that can eliminate background noise or allow it all through.

Universal Control

Apple

Universal Control lets you control your Mac and iPad with just one mouse and keyboard. Place the devices next to each other, and you can move the cursor from one to the other or drag and drop content between them.

Your Mac keyboard can also type text on any device you draw on your iPad with an Apple Pencil, then place your work right into your Mac apps.

For more information on what’s included in Monterey, check out our recent preview of the OS.

To install macOS Monterey, go to System Preferences > Software Update. You can also search for Software Update in Spotlight.

Keep reading

There’s an important new health feature you need to set up on your iPhone – Here’s how

X

Apple announces new AirPods, MacBooks – Specs and how to order