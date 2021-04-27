Apple announced last week that it’s coming out with a handful of cool new devices. From a sweet-looking purple iPhone to a new line of AirTags, there are lots of new stuff to look forward to. Tap or click here to see everything the company announced.

And now, the highly anticipated iOS 14.5 update has finally been released and brings several changes to iOS devices. Announced some months ago, the official release date had never been revealed, leading to much speculation as to its arrival.

The bulk of the update focuses on security changes and hardware support and includes a few nifty features not seen before. As always, it is highly recommended that you download the latest version, especially since it includes critical security updates.

Here’s what has changed

The biggest component of iOS 14.5 is one that Facebook is most afraid of. The software update brings the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature to Apple devices. Before the update, all app developers had to get consent from users to track their data. Tap or click here for more details on the new feature.

With iOS 14.5 installed, you will see a pop-up whenever an app wants to access your Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA).

Denying the right to use your information, the app can’t track your online behavior for personalized ads. When you opt in, you will still receive personalized advertising when using the app.

This is a headache for Facebook, as it relies heavily on third-party advertising and selling-on of data for a profit. When consumers choose to protect their personal information, Facebook stands to lose millions in personalized ad revenue.

To ensure that Apple’s new policy is followed, the company said that all apps submitted to its App Store from now on must support ATT.

Facebook, on the other hand, has been defending its advertising methods. The company claims that blocking personalized ads will hurt small businesses. As soon as Apple announced the implementation of ATT, Facebook ran a campaign to dispute the need for ad changes.

Other additions to iOS 14.5

When you download iOS 14.5, you will see several other changes on your device. The update solves a problem that millions have had to deal with during the pandemic: unlocking your iPhone while wearing a mask.

The technology to unlock it with a mask had been made available to iPhone 12 Pro users several months ago. But it is only with iOS 14.5 that other iPhone devices get the same treatment.

There is a big caveat, though: you need an Apple Watch. When you are wearing your Watch and need to unlock the phone with your face, it will signal the device. It’s great if you have an Apple Watch. Otherwise, it won’t be of much use to you. According to Apple, here’s how it works:

“Customers can use their Apple Watch to securely unlock iPhone when attempting to use Face ID while wearing a face mask. With Apple Watch on the wrist, unlocked, and in close proximity to iPhone, users can simply glance at their iPhone and they will receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, indicating their iPhone has been unlocked. The new feature works with iPhone X and later and Apple Watch Series 3 and later.”

New Siri voice

The update also brings with it a bunch of new voices for Apple’s virtual assistant Siri. For the first time, you can choose between more diverse voices. New iPhone users will need to pick their voice, as the default setting of the female voice has been removed.

Another change to Siri is the default music player option. When asking the virtual assistant to play music, it will allow you to choose applications instead of defaulting to Apple Music. You can see the entire list of changes that come with iOS 14.5 here.

How to download iOS 14.5

To download iOS 14.5, the process is the same as with any other software update. It is always a good idea to back up your device’s data first before continuing.

Updating iOS:

On your iPhone, tap Settings .

. Scroll down and tap General .

. Tap Software Update .

. The update should be available for download, so tap on Download and Install.

While you are there, you can also enable Automatic Updates so that your device automatically downloads and install iOS updates in the future.

Keep reading

3 ways to make sure Facebook really isn’t listening

X

Sick of creepy personalized ads? Facebook is trying hard to change your mind