Apple’s iOS 14 had a bit of a rough start since it debuted back in September, thanks to several annoying bugs. New settings, like the ability to choose a different default browser instead of Safari, wouldn’t stick if you made them. Meanwhile, battery problems caused users to drop from 100% to 40% after only an hour.

Apple released iOS 14.0.1 a little over a month later to fix some of the most pressing issues like the settings bugs. Unfortunately, it added several new bugs without doing much for users’ battery troubles. Tap or click here to see what was wrong with iOS 14.0.1.

The latest update for iOS, version 14.2, may finally put some of these persistent issues to rest. While we don’t know how it affects battery life just yet, we know it’s chock-full of features and bug fixes. Here are the ones you need to know about.

Apple releases iOS 14.2 with LiDAR people detection, new Emoji and Homepod Intercom features

The new iOS 14 update is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet thanks to the sheer amount of new features and bug fixes it offers. It’s available now as a free download for users with iPhone 6S and above. It includes patches for annoying issues like the lock screen buttons not responding or photo widgets not showing up.

The update also comes with several new features that have been teased over the past few months, like people detection. On iPhone 12 and higher, the Magnifier app will use the phone’s LiDAR sensor to detect if people or objects are nearby. This can help with social distancing and protect people with visual disabilities. Tap or click here for a full rundown on this cool new feature.

These are some of the biggest additions you can find in iOS 14.2:

Over 100 new emoji, including new animals, food, faces, objects, musical instruments and multiple gender-inclusive characters.

Eight new wallpapers with light and dark mode options.

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to increase battery health and lifespan.

Headphone audio-level notifications can tell you when your music is too loud and potentially harming your hearing.

You can now use your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay with HomePod Intercom.

HomePod can now connect directly to Apple TV 4K systems for audio output in stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos.

There are also plenty of new bug fixes for some of iOS 14’s most persistent issues:

The Weather widget will no longer display incorrect temperatures when switched to Celsius.

Voice Memos recordings will no longer be interrupted by incoming calls.

Audio will stop showing as “Not Playing” in the CarPlay Dashboard.

Wireless charging issues have been fixed.

An issue where apps appear out of order on the home page has been fixed.

The camera viewfinder will no longer appear black when opened .

. Laggy or inaccurate lock screen buttons have been fixed.

Reminders will no longer set to incorrect times on their own.

Photos widget should show images properly again.

Apple Cash will no longer fail to send when requested by Siri.

Apple Watch app will no longer crash unexpectedly when opened.

Exposure Notifications will stop disabling itself when restoring from an iCloud Backup.

If you have an Apple Watch, there’s a new update for you, too: watchOS 7.1. This new update mostly contains fixes for bugs that have stuck around since September, like the Apple Watch failing to unlock Macs. It also includes ECG support for users in Korea and Russia.

How can I get the new updates for my phone and Apple Watch?

To install the update, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, scroll down and tap General, followed by Software Update. You can then tap Download and Install to start the process.

To install watchOS 7.1, follow these steps:

Open Settings on your Apple Watch. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Install. Tap OK. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and agree to the Terms & Conditions. On your Apple Watch, tap Download & Install.

Always back up your iPhone first!

This update is a big one, so it may take longer to install than others. If your battery dies or the power goes out and you didn’t back up, you could end up losing your personal data.

Here’s how to back up your information to iCloud and your PC or Mac:

iCloud

Open the Settings app on your phone and tap the icon with your name at the top of the menu. Tap iCloud. Tap iCloud Backup. Turn backup on and tap Back Up Now.

You may be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password.

PC

Download iTunes for Windows and install the software. Plug your phone in with a compatible USB cord. Open iTunes and click the phone-shaped icon on the upper left side of the app. Click Back Up Now.

Mac

Connect your phone to your Mac with a compatible USB. Click the Finder icon (shaped like a face on the bottom left of your screen) and select your device in the sidebar. Click General. Then, click Back Up Now.

Now all we have to do is wait and see if any new glitches pop up this time around. Finger’s crossed!

Bonus: macOS Big Sur public beta is now available to download

On top of the new iOS release, Apple has just seeded the public beta for macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. The latest version of macOS leans closer to iOS in terms of design and includes custom backgrounds for Safari tabs, new system sounds and app widgets similar to iOS 14’s.

This release is beta software, so it won’t be as stable as a final macOS release would normally be. This version is designed for early adopters to test out the features and point out bugs they find. Back up your Mac before going any further to avoid losing your data in case something goes wrong.

Follow these steps to install macOS Big Sur beta:

On your Mac, go to beta.apple.com. Sign in with your Apple ID and select macOS from the list of programs. Click Enroll your Mac in the Getting Started section. On the next page, click on the blue button labeled Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility. Open the installer and follow the onscreen prompts. Once the installation is finished, open the System Preferences app. You should now see an option to download the macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta. Click it and follow the prompts to download and install it.

Once you restart your computer, Big Sur will be installed.

Want to see all the new features? Tap or click here to see what we know about macOS Big Sur.