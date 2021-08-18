The line between Android, iOS, Mac and PC is becoming more blurred with time. You could run Windows on Mac for quite some time, and the upcoming Windows 11 will have compatibility for Android and its apps.

However, you don’t have to wait for Windows 11 to use some of your smartphone’s functions from your PC. You can connect an Android phone or iPhone to your Windows 10 PC with a desktop app. Tap or click here for instructions.

With the latest release of iCloud for Windows, you can now sync your Apple passwords from a PC. If you already use iCloud and a PC, this makes things much more convenient. And if you were hesitant to use iCloud before, this could steer you in that direction. We have instructions below.

iCloud for Windows gets an upgrade

iCloud for Windows lets you access your iCloud photos, videos, mail, calendar, bookmarks files and other information from your Windows PC. The information stays up to date across your devices.

With the latest version, 12.5, iCloud for Windows now lets you use your Apple passwords on your PC if you’re running Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. For example, you can autofill your passwords in a web browser open in Windows. Information stored in your iCloud Keychain will also sync up.

You’ll need to download the iCloud for Windows app at the Microsoft Store if you haven’t already. Tap or click here to get it. You’ll also need to be running the latest version of Windows 10.

Here’s how to update Windows: Click the Start Menu and open Settings, click Update & Security, then click Windows Update. From there, you’ll be able to see if updates are available for download. If not, click Check for Updates to force the process.

Next, sign in to iCloud for Windows using an account with two-factor authentication turned on. You’ll get a security code sent to your Apple device, which must have iOS 14, iPadOS 14 or macOS Big Sur 11 or later installed.

RELATED: Can’t decide which cloud storage solution to use for all your photos? Tap or click here for a comparison between iCloud, Google Photos and IDrive.

Once this is done, open the iCloud for Windows app, select Passwords, then Apply.

Keep reading

iCloud calendar full of spam? Here’s why and what to do about it

X

5 ways to send a text from your PC