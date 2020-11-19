Google Chrome is infamous for how much it can bog down your device’s performance. The app is a resource hog, but users are getting a major reprieve thanks to the browser’s latest update.

Google Chrome version 87.0.4280.6 has completely changed how it handles your tabs to speed up the browser and reduce its bloat. It also fixes several critical security issues that can put you in danger. Tap or click to see Chrome’s last major security update.

The new update doesn’t just improve Chrome’s performance and security. It also includes new features that make browsing the web more comfortable and more productive. Here’s what you can expect when you update your browser.

Google updates Chrome with better performance and tab searching

Google promises a significant speed boost to Chrome users with the release of its latest update. The company outlined its plans in a new blog post, calling it “the largest gain in Chrome performance in years.”

The biggest change happens under the hood, thanks to Google’s reworking of browser tabs. Previously, Chrome treated tabs like individual system processes rather than part of a single program. The new update eliminates this feature.

Instead, Chrome will prioritize performance in your active tab and keep the rest running in the background. Google claims that most of the work will be handled by JavaScript timers and once-per-minute refreshes. This should improve Chrome’s resource demands on your system.

According to Google, the new way that Chrome handles tabs reduces CPU use up to five times. Plus, laptop users will see a battery boost of up to 1.25 hours, and the browser opens 25% faster and loads pages 7% faster.

Mobile Chrome users on Android will see an even larger boost in performance thanks to how the operating system integrates Chrome into its processes. Pages will supposedly load even faster than before.

Tab searches come to Chrome

Chrome 87.0.4280.66 fixes 33 security flaws among other improvements, but the most notable comes in the form of tab searches — a new way to find what you’re looking for in the pages you have open.

Credit: Google

Click the downward-pointing arrow in the upper-right corner of the browser to access tab searching. This won’t close any of your existing tabs or interrupt what you’re doing. It’s just an easy new way to navigate the browser.

You can also try out “Chrome Actions,” a new feature in the browser’s Address Bar. Rather than searching through settings menus to change your password or adjust your privacy, you can type out keywords from this list into the Address Bar. Chrome will take care of the rest.

How do I get these new features and enhancements?

You can get the latest version of Google Chrome by updating your browser, but it may have already installed the update automatically. You can check if you’re using the latest Chrome version on your PC or laptop by clicking on the three-dot icon in the upper right corner and selecting Settings.

From there, tap About Chrome in the menu on the left side of your screen. If your browser is up to date, you’ll see that confirmation. If you need an update, version 87.0.4280.66 will download automatically.

If you want to check whether Chrome is up to date on your smartphone, open the Google Play Store or App Store from your device and look for app updates. If one is available for Chrome, select update. If you don’t have the Google Chrome app, you can download it by clicking the links below.

