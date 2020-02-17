“A lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness and sociopathic delusion” — that’s not exactly a description you’d expect to be associated with a popular trivia app, but it is now.

HQ Trivia hit the scene only a few short years ago and immediately became a viral hit. Millions of people across the globe were obsessed with the game, taking a couple of shots every day to try and win cash prizes. Tap or click here to find out what all the buzz was about.

Success for the app was fast and furious. But sadly, the app’s creators just couldn’t sustain its momentum and had to shut it down for good over the weekend — though not before hosts went out in a blaze of glory with one final drunken broadcast.

HQ Trivia app crashes and burns

HQ Trivia launched in 2017 and it didn’t take long to attract a major fan base. Millions of people played the game every single day.

The company became an overnight sensation, and by March 2018 had a valuation of $100 million. The app brought in millions of dollars in revenue with in-app purchases and brand partnerships.

Unfortunately, the company wasn’t able to keep it going. It started losing steam in 2019 and ended up laying off employees to save money.

Now, HQ Trivia has ceased operations altogether. CNN Business was able to get a copy of an email sent by HQ Trivia’s CEO and co-founder Rus Yusupov to employees.

Here’s what Yusupov said in the email: “Unfortunately, our lead investors are no longer willing to fund the company and so, effective today, HQ will cease operations and move to dissolution.”

One of the original hosts for the popular game, Scott Rogowsky, had a pretty sinister reason for what took the game down. He sent the following tweet over the weekend, putting the company in a very bad light.

HQ didn’t die of natural causes. It was poisoned with a lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness & sociopathic delusion. Saddened to see it finally succumb; sadder still for the good & talented staff abruptly left in the lurch after being gaslit and lied to. — OTT’s Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) February 15, 2020

That was just the beginning of the embarrassment this weekend. Hosts for its final broadcast showed up in a drunken stupor and gave heartfelt thank yous and a final goodbye to all their fans.

One of the hosts, Matt Richards, even had to take $5 out of his own pocket to hand out for the final prize. It was a sad day in trivia.

Kim’s take on HQ Trivia’s downfall

HQ Trivia seemed to have it all — huge prizes, the thrill of competition, celebrity hosts and millions of fans buzzing about it every day. But the once-beloved trivia app just couldn’t last.

Listen to Kim’s Consumer Tech Update podcast below to find out her thoughts on what brought the mighty HQ Trivia app down.

