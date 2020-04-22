If you’re a PC user, you’ve most likely been dealing with plenty of issues lately. That’s because Microsoft continues sending flawed Windows 10 updates, some of which pose a real danger to your machine.

For example, one recent update actually crashed PCs, leaving users without a functioning machine at a time when we’re stuck at home and relying on them more than ever. Tap or click here to find out how to fix it.

All of these issues might make you leery about updating your PC. But, if you’re feeling adventurous, there is a killer new feature coming to Windows that might be similar to something you’ve seen before and are sure to love.

What’s new in Windows 10?

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update (20H1) will be rolled out to everyone in a few weeks. In the meantime, Microsoft has released Build 19041.207 to Windows Insiders in its Release Preview ring.

You may also like: Microsoft app gives you access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft said, “We believe that Build 19041.207 is the final build and we will continue to improve the overall experience of the May 2020 Update on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence.”

The update includes critical changes to Cortana, Settings, Virtual Desktops and more. But, the new feature that you’re going to love is a change in the way you conduct searches.

Now, when you want to search for something on your PC, you click the Start menu. It’s pretty limited but you can search your files and the internet. That is, as long as you’re OK using Bing as your search engine and Edge as your browser. That’s a hard pass.

For other commands and digging into the system, PC users have had to use Win+R. Microsoft developers finally caught on to how outdated that really is.

According to The Verge, Microsoft’s new launcher can be used to search files, launch apps and support plugins for other tools like search engines. Does this sound familiar? It’s pretty close to the Spotlight Search feature that you’ll find in macOS, or at least that’s the apparent goal.

Spotlight appears as a magnifying glass icon in the upper-right corner of the menu bar of a Mac. Simply click it and search for whatever you want. You could be looking for apps, an old receipt in your email or videos on how to do “The Macarena.” No judgment here, we’re all bored.

You may also like: The great 5G coronavirus conspiracy

When the Windows equivalent comes out in May, it’ll be in beta — so don’t expect a final, polished product. That update will include some other big changes like Cortana becoming an app instead of being baked directly into Windows and more.

Microsoft previewed the upcoming update on its blog last week. For more details, you can check the blog out here.

How to join the Windows Insider Program

If you want to take advantage of early sneak peeks of upcoming Windows 10 builds, you can sign up for Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program. Just remember that even the final versions of Windows updates are often filled with problems, so if you decide to sign up for the Insider Program, it’s at your own risk.

Before you install a potentially unstable operating system, make sure to have a complete backup of your machine with a service that you can trust. We recommend IDrive. Save 50% when you sign up at IDrive.com and use promo code Kim at checkout. That’s less than $35 for your first year!

To join the Windows Insider Program, make sure you already have a Microsoft Account. Here’s the easiest way to join:

Open the Start menu and click on Settings

On the left, look for Update & Security, then Windows Insider Program

Click Get Started and follow the prompts to link your Microsoft account

Again, these are often works in progress, so take a few minutes to weigh the pros and cons. We’re well aware that we all need a little adventure in life right now, but having a messed-up computer is not as glamorous as you may think.