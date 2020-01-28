Email is central to how we conduct business today. If something goes wrong with a message being sent, projects can be sabotaged and colleagues can be left in the dark about important information. That’s why it’s critical to have a smooth, functional email service behind your messages.

It’s also the same reason hackers target their victims via email. Because almost all of us rely on it so heavily, it’s a guaranteed vector into someone’s digital life, and not everyone knows when to keep the door shut. Tap or click here for the basics on spotting phishing emails.

When email systems go bad, it’s not always the provider’s fault. Sometimes an operating system just needs some help. In fact, that’s what’s happening to many iOS 13 users, who are drawing blanks on senders and email subjects when they attempt to check their mail. Here’s how to fix it.

iOS 13 email blues

Numerous reports have emerged on social media about glitches in iOS 13’s default mail app. Upon booting the app, many users see blank sender and subject lines on emails, forcing them to open the message up and figure out who sent it by context alone.

As you can see, there isn’t any way to know what your messages are without opening them. Some users report seeing the true contents of their messages in their respective notifications and alerts, but that’s no way to check your email — especially if you receive several throughout the day.

Suffice to say, this is a serious issue that can greatly impact workers and students alike. It can also lead to more spam or malware messages being opened up accidentally.

Is there a workaround?

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to get your emails back in order. Keep in mind these are workarounds and not official fixes. As of now, Apple has not announced any patches or updates to address the issue, but we will update this story if such a patch becomes available.

Try each of these fixes in order. If one doesn’t work, move on to the next.

Reboot your device

Open the Settings app and select General. Scroll down to Shut Down. Slide to power off. Wait one minute and then turn the phone back on. Check your mail to see if the issue resolved.

Use the force — or rather, “Force Quit”

Activate the App Switcher by double-tapping the Home button. If you don’t have one, swipe up from the bottom to the middle of the screen and hold for a moment. Scroll through your apps until you locate Mail. Swipe up to kill the app process. Tap outside of the app list and open Mail again to check if the issue resolved.

Get your hands dirty and manually remove and re-add your accounts

This one is a bit more involved, and you’ll need your email addresses and passwords handy. Essentially, you’ll be setting up your emails again from scratch.

Remove Mail Accounts and Re-Add them

Open the Settings app and scroll down to Passwords & Accounts. Open up each email account that isn’t working and tap Delete Account. Once the accounts are removed, tap Add Account. Follow the instructions for your respective email provider and enter your password when prompted. Close out of Settings and open Mail to verify if the issue resolved.

If none of these methods work, you may want to try re-installing iOS from scratch. Make sure to back up your device to iCloud first, though, because this will literally wipe your device of all information, apps, messages — everything, which is why this is the last resort. Tap or click here to find out how to back up your iPhone.

When your device is backed up and your personal data is safe and sound, Apple’s support instructions will guide you through the restore process.

Alternatively, if a fresh install doesn’t fix the issue for good, it could be due to a glitch with the program, and it may be time to consider a new email app to check your messages. Tap or click here for one of our favorite email alternatives for iOS.