Some Tesla owners are asking for a recall

A group of Tesla owners have been complaining about their vehicles acting up and going out of control on their own, and the U.S. government is listening.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this week that it will review a petition asking the agency to investigate a strange phenomenon with some Tesla vehicles.

The petitioners are asking the NHTSA to investigate and recall the vehicles in question due to sudden unintended accelerations. About 500,000 Tesla vehicles are covered in the petition. They include the following models:

Tesla Model S – 2012 through 2019 models

Tesla Model X – 2016 through 2019 models

Tesla Model 3 – 2018 through 2019 models

The petition includes 127 consumer complaints to NHTSA involving 123 unique vehicles. The reports cite 110 crases and 52 injuries.

According to the NHTSA, the petition said, “Tesla vehicles experience unintended acceleration at rates far exceeding other cars on the roads” and requested the NHTSA “to recall all Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles produced from 2013 to the present.”

Apparently, many of the complaints come from drivers who were trying to park their cars in a garage or near a curb when it suddenly accelerated. Others said their vehicle accelerated for no reason while driving in traffic or when using driver assistance systems, resulting in crashes.

This isn’t the first time the NHTSA has received complaints about Tesla vehicles. In May of 2019, the agency issued a software upgrade instead of a recall to fix a potential defect that could lead to battery fires.

Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles produced from 2012 to 2019 were affected then. About 2,000 cars were impacted. The latest issue is much larger in scope, involving close to half a million vehicles.

If a recall is eventually issued, we'll let you know.