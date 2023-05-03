Google’s got a lot of exciting new products in the works, and we’re just days away from getting our first glimpse at its big I/O tech show. While artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to be a significant focus, all the latest news about chatbots has muddied the waters for some exciting Google hardware, too.

We’ve dug through the rumor mill to find the real diamonds in the rough. Here’s what we’re most excited about at Google I/O 2023.

More Pixel phones, but not the flagship

Google always showcases exciting new Pixel handsets at its I/O shows, so we’ll almost certainly see something new this year. Just a few months from the Pixel 7’s release, though, it’s probably not going to be the next-generation Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Sorry.

What we may see instead is the Pixel 7A. That might not be set to break boundaries, but Google’s more affordable handsets are some of its best. High-end Android features in an affordable handset? Sign us up.

AI, AI, AI

Yes, AI will be a key component in Google’s I/O show. It’s been playing catchup since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Bard just hasn’t made the kind of waves Google wanted. But this AI revolution is just starting, and Google should have much to discuss.

It’ll almost certainly discuss adding generative AI into some of its services, like Docs and Sheets. We’ll likely hear about how Bard will revolutionize Google search, too. We might even hear about Chrome having a built-in AI of its own.

Pro tip: Get better at using Google Sheets now, without AI, with our favorite tricks.

A bigger Pixel

Nobody makes a tablet as good as the iPad. Not yet, at least. Google’s Pixel Tablet could be gunning for that top spot. It’ll need to do something extraordinary to dethrone the iPad, especially with the latest versions using Apple’s excellent in-house M2 processors.

But Google has carved out niches for itself before. An Android tablet with Pixelbook quality and Chrome OS snappy performance? Color us interested.

Google joins the fold

Foldable phones might not have taken off as Samsung hoped, but they’re still an interesting niche. Google is keen to explore it, with the Google Fold or Pixel Fold being rumored for some time now.

The latest leaks suggest it’ll be comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. That means a pair of fancy OLED screens with a visible crease. Still, if Google can bring the price down and ensure it still has an impressive camera, it could be a winner.

When, where, how

Google I/O will take place on May 10, with keynote address times yet to be announced. You can watch it at Google’s official I/O site but don’t forget to register beforehand.