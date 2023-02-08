ChatGPT, Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is one of artificial intelligence’s (AI) most innovative voices. Now, the infamous chatbot may have some competition.

Enter Bard, a new chatbot that Google claims will be able to “explain complex subjects” by way of natural language in a way we’ve never seen before.

Read on for a brief introduction to Google’s AI chatbot, Bard.

What is Bard by Google?

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, announced the soft release of his brand’s AI project, Bard. Currently, it’s only available to a select group of beta testers, but it’s meant to eventually grow into a competitor for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, another popular bot.

Pichai says Bard is only the beginning, picking up where the organization’s previous Google AI and DeepMind projects left off.

The program relies on something called LaMDA, Language Model for Dialogue Applications. The technology made its public debut with this release, and it’s already turning plenty of heads.

It’s being touted as a universal education “outlet,” capable of doing everything from providing “drills” for improving skills to explaining the cosmos to a young child.

Google said, “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.”

This move is exciting for many reasons, mainly because we know that Google usually helps pave the way for daring new thinking in every sector it involves itself. AI may sound a lot different very, very soon.

The battle of the chatbots: who will come out on top?

Bard is slated for its official public release in the coming weeks. Preliminary info suggests that Bard is superior in its ability to answer long, sometimes meandering queries effortlessly. It’s a limit that’s still more than noticeable in ChatGPT. If you can’t keep it simple, the bot tends to get confused.

