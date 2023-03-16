There is no denying that artificial intelligence will be incorporated into nearly everything. Since the massive success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, more tech companies are harnessing the power of generative AI. Tap or click here for everything you need to know about ChatGPT.

People use it to create everything from images and writing assignments to songs and presentations. And the technology is only in its infancy. Not to be left behind, Google has launched similar functions for some of its services.

Read on to learn how to use AI to help with emails, blog posts and Google Ads.

Google incorporating AI into Workspace

Google’s Workspace is a go-to service for cloud-based word processing, creating presentations and working on spreadsheets. The competitor to Microsoft’s Office is used by millions daily, as it’s free and always available online.

However, if you are a “trusted tester” of Google products, you can soon use the company’s new AI integration for Docs and Gmail. The functionality is slowly rolling out to testers throughout the year before becoming available to everyone.

With AI in Google Workspace, it can help you:

Write drafts, reply, summarize, and prioritize your Gmail with Smart Compose.

Brainstorm, proofread, write and rewrite in Docs.

Auto-generate images, audio and video in Slides.

Go from raw data to insights and analysis through auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets.

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet.

Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat.

“Simply type a topic you’d like to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated for you. With your collaborative AI partner, you can continue to refine and edit, getting more suggestions as needed,” Google explains.

How to use Google’s AI tech

The testing phase is only available to some Google Workspace users, a paid-for subscription service aimed at companies. But it will be rolling out soon to everyone.

Google says, “Over the next few weeks, Smart Compose will appear in the new Gmail for consumers, and will be made available for G Suite customers in the workplace in the coming months.”

To get started when it’s available, enable the new Gmail by going to Settings > Try the new Gmail. Next, go to the general tab in your settings, scroll down and enable experimental access. If you want to switch back, you can always uncheck the box.

It’s not just emails that are getting an AI boost, either. Soon, you’ll see auto-generated summaries in Google Docs. It will automatically generate suggestions to aid you in creating content summaries when they are available.

Here’s a quick video highlighting AI tools you can expect from Google in the future.

