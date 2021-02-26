Free virtual classes to master your iPhone, iPad and more

What’s more exciting than getting a shiny new Apple device? Not much. And there are tons of great options to choose from. From new MacBooks to iPads to iPhones, the possibilities seem endless.

Apple recently released new iPhone models that finally pack the punch of 5G. Tap or click here to find out which iPhone is right for you.

But what if you’re new to Apple devices and don’t really know how to navigate your new toy? No worries, Apple has you covered. The tech giant now offers free virtual classes to help turn you into a pro in no time.

How it works

The tech giant knows it can be frustrating to figure out functions and settings by yourself. Even if you think you are familiar with your device, there might still be some aspects that you don’t know about.

That’s where Product Skills come in. They are free virtual sessions that will teach you the basics of Apple products. Apple explains that company creatives host the live sessions, and “you’ll explore hardware, settings, and ways to stay productive. Then we’ll cover the latest features and share a few of our favorite tips.”

To find out when a live session will be happening, head on over to the Products Skills page and enter your location. You have to hurry, though, as there are only limited spaces available “as a safety measure.”

Here’s how to sign up

When you are on the Product Skills page, here’s how to check for live sessions:

Click on the Choose a Location link.

link. Input your state .

. Locate one of the several store options in your area.

Select a store and click Apply.

If any sessions are coming up, they will be displayed on the page. Clicking on the Details link, you can get more information on the session. You can see what time it starts and what it is all about.

In the Getting Started with Mac session, you’ll “Learn how to navigate your Mac, set up system preferences, and explore the latest features of macOS. Whether you’re brand new to Mac or just need a refresher, you’ll discover the basics and a few of our favorite tips,” Apple explains.

To join a session at your chosen time, click on the Sign up button. You might be asked to sign in with your Apple ID, and if there are still spaces available, you will get a notification that says, “you’re in.”

Apple will send you an email with instructions on how to join and you can add it to your calendar.

Keep Reading

Apple Watch not charging? How to get it fixed for free

X

Apple Music: 7 tips, tricks and insider secrets