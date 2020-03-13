The coronavirus took a serious turn for the worse this week when the World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as a pandemic.

Now, frightened people are searching for answers on the best ways to stay protected. Agencies like the EPA have been trying to help by publishing a list of disinfectants that have been verified to be effective against the coronavirus. Tap or click here to see the official list of products.

With COVID-19 seemingly everywhere, leaving the house doesn’t sound so appealing. But if you have symptoms you need to get checked out. Thankfully, there is now a way to get an assessment online.

Available coronavirus online assessments

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting close to home for most everyone. Travel bans are being put in place, professional sports are on hold and offices across the country are closing their doors and sending employees home.

It’s truly scary out there, and the last place you want to be is a hospital full of sick people. But what are you supposed to do if you feel symptoms coming on?

Well, lots of people are turning to telemedicine. You can get an online assessment from a medical professional through your phone or computer. The doctor you virtually visit will give you guidance on whether you need to be seen or tested in person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists telehealth as a way for people to prepare for the global outbreak of COVID-19. “Leveraging existing telehealth tools to direct people to the right level of healthcare for their medical needs” is one CDC suggestion in its action plan.

One company you can do this with is American Well, now known as Amwell. It’s a national telehealth and services company. Amwell announced it’s working to be the first line of defense to mitigate the impact and spread of COVID-19.

The company has established an always-on-call infection control officer, COVID-19 specific workflows to guide clinical operations and quality, and has a COVID-19 Readiness Team.

Telehealth is the ideal venue for initial screening of patients with respiratory conditions that are common in COVID-19. Our board-certified telehealth providers are trained to screen patients, assing risk, answer questions and recommend the next steps a patient should take.” Peter Antall, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Amwell

To see a virtual doctor with Amwell now, or to get more information about how it works, visit Amwell.com.

There are other telehealth organizations out there, too. Check with your health insurance plan to see if it covers telehealth and which company is covered. And be safe out there. This pandemic doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.