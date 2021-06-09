Many of the world’s biggest car manufacturers are offering alternative fuel vehicles (AFV). This includes any vehicle that doesn’t rely solely on fuel for power. Electric and hybrid cars fall into this category.

Ford’s F-150 truck is one of the bestselling vehicles of all time, so when this car goes electric, you know that AFVs are here to stay. Ford recently announced a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning. This juiced-up pickup can be configured to go 300 miles on a charge and tow 10,000 pounds. It starts at just under $40,000. Tap or click here for more details on the electric F-150.

The folks at the Blue Oval just revealed another pickup truck in the form of the 2022 Ford Maverick. This small truck offers gas and hybrid powertrains and will start at less than $20,000. Read on to learn more.

The baby brother

The Maverick slots in below the larger F-150 and Ranger. It is nearly three feet shorter in length than the F-150 and about a foot shorter than the Ranger. The Maverick is within a few inches of the Ranger when it comes to height, while the F-150 is more than half a foot taller.

The hybrid Maverick XL the first standard hybrid pickup truck in the U.S. and has an EPA target of 37 mpg (40 mpg in the city) with 500 miles of range. The hybrid combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with a 94kW electric motor, delivering a combined 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque.

A continuously variable transmission drives the front wheels. In this spec, the Maverick can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

You can opt for a traditional gas-powered Maverick, which uses 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 250 horsepower and 277 lb.-ft. of torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with your choice of standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. A tow package enables this version of the Maverick to tow 4,000 pounds.

The entry-level hybrid Maverick XL starts at $19,995 plus the $1,495 destination fee, bringing the price to $21,490. Step up to the gas-powered XLT and you’ll start at a total of $23,775. The range tops out with the First Edition in the mid-$30,000s.

Wi-Fi on the go

The Maverick has a standard 8-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The embedded modem provides a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while FordPass lets you locate your truck, check the fuel, lock and unlock the doors and start all or turn off the truck from your phone.

Here is a quick video detailing the Maverick:

Coming soon

The 2022 Ford Maverick will go on sale this fall. You can head over to ford.com/trucks/maverick/2022 to build and reserve your own.

