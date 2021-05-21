Fully-electric Ford F-150 Lightning: Check out all the specs

Electric vehicles have become hugely popular over the last few years. Thanks to companies like Tesla and Ford, it has been proven that EVs can be stylish, useful and fast. The majority of the vehicles available are sedans and city cars. But Ford just unveiled a fully electric version of a classic truck.

The F-Series has been one of America’s best-selling trucks, and now Ford has added the F-150 Lightning to its stable. Before the official unveiling, President Biden got a taste of what Lightning can do.

Wearing his iconic aviator sunglasses, President Biden sped down a test track in Michigan, stopping it in front of delegates and photographers. “This sucker’s quick,” he quipped.

Here are the details

Some might be worried that the Lightning won’t be as powerful as gas-powered F-150s. Ford wants to alleviate those fears, putting the Lightning through the same tests all trucks go through. The electric motors are powerful enough to tow a maximum weight of 10,000 lbs.

“We looked for every opportunity to make sure the F-150 Lightning is a tough, powerful and productive tool for our customers who need to get the job done,” Ford explained in marketing material.

The F-150 Lightning also comes packed with all sorts of technology to make driving more exciting. It includes a 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen with advanced voice recognition, which controls almost every aspect of the truck.

Here are some other highlights:

Range

The standard version comes with a battery that is big enough for a range of around 230 miles. If you opt to get the extended range battery, you will travel around 300 miles before having to charge up.

Charging

Speaking of topping off, the Lightning can be fully charged overnight. The extended range battery comes with an 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro, which has a peak charging power of 19.2kW. The standard battery version comes with a 32-amp Ford Mobile Charger.

Payload

While it can tow a maximum weight of 10,000 lbs., it also has a rather impressive payload capacity. The maximum payload does depend on the battery and vehicle configuration, but generally, you can load up to 2,000 lbs. on the bed.

How much does it cost?

You are probably wondering how much it will cost and when you can get behind the wheel. Well, you’re going to have to wait a bit, as Ford is only taking reservations for now. The official commercial launch date is next spring.

In terms of price, you have a couple of options. The standard entry model starts at $39,974. The more equipped mid-series (XLT) starts at $52,974, and the top-tier model will sell for $90,474. The final price you pay will depend on any extras you add.

Keep reading

Airbag recall: 2.6 million Ford cars, SUVs and trucks

X

This power bank can charge 3 devices simultaneously – Is it worth the price?