Want to know where a product was manufactured? Check this site

Use this site to check out your stuff

The site productfrom.com has a database of more than 80,000 products and information on where they’re manufactured. Products are divided into categories, companies and countries of origin, and there’s also a search option.

Pick a product and select Details to get information such as the manufacturer, part number, category, country of manufacture and the date it was added to the site.

Select Buy, and you’ll get links to product pages on eBay and Amazon.

By category

ProductFrom.com

Select the Categories option, and you’ll find subcategories in alphabetical order such as Audio, Cables & Leads, Electronics, Lighting and Mobile. Beneath each of these is an extensive list of more specific categories, including Blue-Ray Players, HDMI Cables, Smartphones and more.

Some of these can be found in multiple categories, such as Tablets/iPads, which are under both Mobile and PC Computers.

By company

ProductFrom.com

Click the Companies option, and you’ll get an alphabetical list of manufacturers from A-Z. You’ll find the heavy hitters of tech are here, including Apple, Canon, Microsoft, Sony, Tesla and many others you’ve probably never heard of.

By country

ProductFrom.com

The Country tab is split into six continents: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. There are dozens of countries spread out among the continents, but like the missing continent of Antarctica, you won’t find all of the countries of the world represented here.

Search for things yourself

Look around you. Your home office, place of employment, workstation and type what you see in the Search field at the top-right of the ProductFrom site. Try these search terms for starters: monitor, mouse, keyboard, smartphone, speakers, PC, laptop, cables.

Want to be more specific? We’ll help you get started: Logitech mouse, Dell monitor, Lightning Cable, Samsung phone, Netgear router.