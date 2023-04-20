Do you work from home? Is someone in your house a hardcore gamer? Do you stream high-definition content from multiple devices simultaneously? All these factors will help determine if you’re paying too much for internet speed. Here’s what you need to know.

Not all internet service providers are created equal, but which one’s are the fastest? See where yours lands on the list below.

How the competition stacks up

Network speed affects everything you do online, from how quickly a webpage loads to how smoothly you stream your favorite shows.

A study by Ookla revealed the fastest internet service providers across the U.S. by their median download speed. See where your ISP falls on the list:

Spectrum: 234.8 Mbps.

234.8 Mbps. XFINITY: 232.85 Mbps.

232.85 Mbps. Cox: 219.20 Mbps.

219.20 Mbps. Optimum: 195.97 Mbps.

195.97 Mbps. Frontier: 190.15 Mbps.

190.15 Mbps. Verizon: 186.45 Mbps.

186.45 Mbps. AT&T Internet: 179.78 Mbps.

The fastest states

Here are the top 10 fastest internet speeds and ISPs at the state level:

State Median download speed (Mbps) Fastest ISP 1. Delaware 226.65 XFINITY 2. Rhode Island 226.38 Verizon 3. Connecticut 225.93 Frontier 4. New Jersey 224.21 Verizon 5. New York 215.50 Verizon 6. Massachusetts 214.45 XFINITY 7. Maryland 213.88 VERIZON 8. Florida 212.24 – 9. New Hampshire 211.63 XFINITY 10. North Carolina 208.51 Google Fiber

NOTE: Results were too close to statistically determine the fastest ISP in some states.

The fastest cities

The study also examined the 100 most populous cities to determine which had the fastest internet speeds and providers. Here are the top 10 results:

City Median download speed (Mbps) Fastest ISP 1. Raleigh, NC 255.41 Google Fiber 2. Irvine, CA 250.37 Google Fiber 3. Jersey City, NJ 246.33 Verizon 4. Lincoln, NE 245.10 Allo 5. San Antonio, TX 245.00 Google Fiber 6. Durham, NC 243.90 – 7. Corpus Christi, TX 243.65 – 8. El Paso, TX 242.73 Spectrum 9. Louisville, KY 236.83 AT&T Internet 10. Aurora, CO 236.66

XFINITY

NOTE: Results were too close to statistically determine the fastest ISP in some cities.

Do you have a need for speed?

The study results are interesting, but your network connection depends on many things, such as your plan and how much speed your devices can handle. For example, you won’t see 300 Mbps speeds on a 10-year-old phone.

Where you place your router is also critical. Don’t expect a strong signal in your living room if it’s in some far corner of the house.

Put your router in a central location, away from kitchen appliances, Bluetooth devices and other electronics. Put it high up on a bookshelf or mount it to the wall to ensure the signals can go where needed.

Reset your router: Unplug your router or modem and wait 60 seconds before plugging it back in.

Unplug your router or modem and wait 60 seconds before plugging it back in. Update your router’s software: You should have the option to download and install your router’s new firmware on its administration page. Getting there depends on your router model, so check your user manual for detailed instructions. If you’re not sure where the manual is, use ManualsOnline.

You should have the option to download and install your router’s new firmware on its administration page. Getting there depends on your router model, so check your user manual for detailed instructions. If you’re not sure where the manual is, use ManualsOnline. Put kids and guests on their own network: When too many devices share the same network, internet speed can slow to a grinding halt. Try this: Put your children and guests on a separate network so they don’t negatively affect your connection.

When too many devices share the same network, internet speed can slow to a grinding halt. Try this: Put your children and guests on a separate network so they don’t negatively affect your connection. Upgrade to a mesh network: Unlike standard Wi-Fi routers that require extenders for added reach, next-generation mesh routers are designed to spread your coverage through multiple access points or satellites.

Unlike standard Wi-Fi routers that require extenders for added reach, next-generation mesh routers are designed to spread your coverage through multiple access points or satellites. Change DNS settings: Adjusting your domain name system (DNS) settings is one of the most common ways to optimize a connection. Tap or click here for step-by-step instructions to change your DNS settings.

