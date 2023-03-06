OpenAI’s artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT is an incredible showcase of how we can interact with machines in futuristic ways. The text-based generative AI system can produce stunning results for just about any question or request. Tap or click here for everything you need to know about ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has no problem generating a meal plan that only includes certain foods. Ask the platform for ideas on how to write a cover letter, and it throws out some suggestions.

But as its popularity grows, criminals also want to get in on the action. Read on to learn how to spot fake ChatGPT apps that spread malware.

Spoofed ChatGPT sites and apps spreading malware

Cybercriminals often use global events or popular things as bait to spread malware or scams. Unfortunately, ChatGPT’s increasing success has made it a target, with scammers launching fake versions to steal your details.

The latest example is Trojan malware embedded into a fake ChatGPT desktop client for Windows. Cybercriminals create fake ChatGPT groups or pages on social media platforms and claim that the new desktop client will give users faster access than others.

According to Kaspersky, “posted in these groups are fake credentials for the pre-created accounts that are said to provide access to ChatGPT. To motivate potential users even further, the attackers say that each account already has US$50 on its balance.”

The messages and posts have a link at the bottom for downloading the desktop client, but as you might guess, it’s all fake. The link takes you to a website that looks similar to the legitimate OpenAI website, and when you click on the download button, one of two things happens.

When you click on the archived executable to install the desktop version, a window will pop up saying that the installation failed or nothing happened. But Kaspersky explains the installation did not fail, and a stealer Trojan is installed on your device.

The covertly-installed Trojan-PSW.Win64.Fobo then searches Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Brave browsers for login details for Facebook, TikTok, and Google cookies and accounts.

How to avoid fake ChatGPT tools

One thing to remember with ChatGPT is there is no official mobile or desktop app. The only way to use the platform is through the official website.

When it comes down to it, the posts advertising ChatGPT tools on social media and other places online are simply phishing attacks. They are created to infect your device with malware and rip you off. Here are standard rules to avoid falling victim to any phishing campaign.

Stick with official sources : One of the first things to look out for when spotting a fake app is the source of the app. If you download an app from a third-party website or untrusted source, it is more likely to be fake or infected with malware. It is best to always download apps from official app stores such as Google Play Store or Apple App Store, as they have strict security measures to prevent fake or malicious apps from being published. Even though some malicious apps make it past security, you’re safer sticking with official app stores.

: One of the first things to look out for when spotting a fake app is the source of the app. If you download an app from a third-party website or untrusted source, it is more likely to be fake or infected with malware. Pay attention to reviews : Another way to spot a fake app is to look at its description and reviews. If the app has poor grammar or spelling mistakes, it could be a sign that the app is fake. Also, take it as a warning sign if the app has very few or only positive reviews. Real apps typically have a mixture of positive and negative reviews, while fake apps may have only positive or obviously fake reviews.

: Another way to spot a fake app is to look at its description and reviews. If the app has poor grammar or spelling mistakes, it could be a sign that the app is fake. Here is the key to avoiding fake ChatGPT apps: Currently, ChatGPT is solely an online tool found at chat.openai.com. If you find an ad, online search result, Facebook page or website claiming to offer mobile or desktop apps for ChatGPT, they are scams!

Currently, ChatGPT is solely an online tool found at chat.openai.com. If you find an ad, online search result, Facebook page or website claiming to offer mobile or desktop apps for ChatGPT, they are scams!

