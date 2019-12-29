What you need to know about the FAA’s plan to track most drones in the U.S.

Can you imagine the government wanting to keep tabs on the toys you played with when you were a kid? The idea of tracking your Transformers or Cabbage Patch Kids seems a little ridiculous.

The thing is, technology has come along way since Cabbage Patch Kids were all the rage, and some toys can be dangerous. For example, earlier this year DHS warned that some Chinese-built drones could be spying on us. Tap or click here to learn all about it.

Stories like that weren’t taken lightly by the U.S. government. This is why it’s going to start tracking most drones in the U.S. Keep reading for the details.

Is your drone registered?

Personal drones have been flying around our skies for a few years now. In the beginning, most people used them with a camera attached so they can take breathtaking photos of normally inaccessible places.

Now, they are everywhere. Companies are even using them to deliver packages and food. Tap or click here to see how Uber Eats plans to use drones for fast food delivery.

Crowded skies aren’t the only issue we’re dealing with these days. Drones can also be security threats.

This is why the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a rule that allows the government to track most drones in the U.S. Now, if you have a drone you will need to add a remote ID system.

The new rule will help law enforcement identify any unauthorized drones that could pose a security threat. All eligible drones in the U.S. have three years to comply with the new licensing rule.

Here is a quick summary from the FAA:

This action would require the remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems. FAA

“The remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems in the airspace of the United States would address safety, national security and law enforcement concerns regarding the further integration of these aircraft into the airspace of the United States while also enabling greater operational capabilities.”

While this new rule should reduce the risk of drones and security threats, it might also pose privacy risks for drone operators. That’s because the rule will open the door for drones to be tracked by third-parties. But we’ll have to wait and see how this actually affects a user’s privacy once it’s implemented.