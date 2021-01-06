Dell’s new monitors prove working from home is here to stay

Thanks to the pandemic, many of us have been working remotely for the past year. That work from home shift has meant that most of our normal, in-person meetings have been traded for video calls.

There’s a good chance we’ll still heavily utilize video conferencing to meet with clients and coworkers well after the pandemic. Companies have realized the benefits of letting employees work remotely and many are opting to keep this new setup. Tap or click here for top work from home jobs.

Given the ongoing popularity of video conferencing, it looks like we’re going to be holding plenty of video meetings now and in the future — with or without COVID. If you want to up your video conferencing game, a new monitor is rolling out that would be the perfect tool. Here’s what you need to know.

New monitor makes video conferencing easier

Anxious to get a leg up on video calls? Our sponsor, Dell, might be able to help. This week, the tech giant announced that it is launching a new monitor — the Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor — which focuses on video conferencing.

This monitor isn’t just built to showcase your video call A-game, either. It’s also the first monitor in the world to be certified for Microsoft Teams. With the built-in, dedicated Microsoft Teams button, you can instantly join a video meeting by pressing the button located right below the speaker.

Upgrading to this new, curved monitor will give you access to a ton of unique features, too, like ComfortView Plus. This built-in low blue light solution is meant to reduce blue light emissions from your computer monitor. Blue light emissions can cause eye strain, fatigue and other eye-related issues, especially during long or late-night video calls.

The pop-up 5MP IR camera, dual 5W integrated speakers and noise-canceling microphone will help ensure that you look and sound your best during important video calls. These high-end features come standard with this monitor, as do the hands-free command capabilities, courtesy of Microsoft Cortana.

You’ll also get easy facial recognition sign-in with Windows Hello. This feature makes it simple to log into your computer without having to enter a password. It also helps limit unapproved access.

This monitor rolls out as one of three new Dell monitors that focus on video conferencing. Options include:

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor , which starts with a price tag of $519.99

, which starts with a price tag of $519.99 Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor , which starts with a price tag of $719.99

, which starts with a price tag of $719.99 Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor, which starts with a price tag of $1,149.99

All three of the monitor options in this series roll out at a time when video conferencing is at the height of its popularity due to the pandemic — which means it’s a perfect time to upgrade your old monitor. You’ll get the same awesome features in all three options.

Ready to grab a new monitor for your work from home setup? These new Dell monitors are expected to hit shelves by Feb. 16.

