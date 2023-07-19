Finally, some legislation around tech products! The White House announced its latest labeling and cybersecurity safety program: The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark.

It’s one wild world out there. Many people don’t realize the high-tech products in their homes could open them to a massive hack attack. This new program aims to help consumers identify safe Internet of Things (IoT) devices for purchase.

Here’s what you need to know about the new legislation and why it matters.

Somebody’s watchin’ me

IoT devices are everywhere today. Many families have multiple gadgets, from smart refrigerators to state-of-the-art baby monitors. The problem is that some devices have weak security systems, which puts your whole household at risk.

Take baby monitors, for example. One terrified mom discovered her Owlet baby monitors were hacked by strangers, and they did way more than watch her son. They started talking to him, too. Hackers often infiltrate household cameras either through Wi-Fi or from leaked credentials online.

The IoT device industry is booming, and with that boom comes increased cybersecurity risk. The government is finally stepping in to help consumers choose safe products for the home and workplace.

We’ve got (cyber) trust issues

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program will be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Through the program, a special mark will be placed on items proven to “adhere to best practices that make them less vulnerable to hackers and cybersecurity threats.”

It’s like the Energy Star program on many of today’s appliances. Instead of rating energy efficiency, the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark would rate an IoT device’s level of cybersecurity.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is also defining cybersecurity requirements for household routers, which are super-high-risk products. When a router is compromised, hackers can listen to private conversations, steal passwords and attack all linked devices.

There will also be a QR code and an identifiable mark on an approved product. You can scan the QR code to get more details about a device’s security, including information about security updates or patches.

Mark my word

There aren’t any sneak peeks of what the mark will look like just yet, but the White House says it will look like “a distinct shield logo.” Cute!

Note: The mark won’t be mandatory. Companies aren’t required to submit their products for certification. However, the FCC is encouraging major retailers to participate in the program. So far, Amazon, Best Buy, Google, LG Electronics, Logitech and Samsung have all signed on.

All IoT devices are eligible to receive a U.S. Cyber Trust Mark. Specifically, the White House named smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, smart televisions, smart climate control systems, and smart fitness trackers as top items on its focus list.

The program isn’t quite ready for launch and is still being finalized. Officials say it will be fully up and running sometime in 2024.

