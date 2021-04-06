What to do if your iCloud or Google storage is full

Our phones and computers can only hold so many photos. Considering over a trillion photos were taken last year, it is no wonder we run out of space. Are you ready for your close-up?

In addition to photos, we have to worry about documents and applications that take up space on our devices. Ever gone to download a software update and gotten that horrific pop-up telling you, we’re sorry, you don’t have enough space? Tap or click here for ways an all-in-one cloud backup will simplify your life.

Built-in memory and even iCloud and Google storage have their limits. Especially if you are using the free options. Thankfully there are a few things you can do if your iCloud or Google storage is full.

Evaluate what is eating up all your space

Do you even know what is using up all the space on your phone or computer? You may have programs taking up space that you didn’t know were sneakingly hiding in the background.

Check storage on Mac

Click on the Apple icon on the top left side of your screen

on the top left side of your screen Choose About This Mac

On the pop-up, choose Storage

Select Manage on the right side of the pop-up

on the right side of the pop-up From here, you can see everything that is on your Mac and how much space it is taking up

Check storage on iPhone

Open Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Select General

Tap iPhone Storage

You will see a listing of each app and how much storage it is using

Check storage on Android

Head to Settings on your home screen

on your home screen Choose Storage

From here, you will see how much space each application is taking up and optimization suggestions

You’ll also have the option to free up space right from this screen

The best ways to optimize storage

For those who aren’t tech geniuses, the built-in suggestions in iPhone, Mac and Android are absolute lifesavers. Check out the tips offered to optimize storage before you try to do it yourself. If the suggestions aren’t enough, try these tips:

Identify the biggest files and delete them if you don’t need them

and delete them if you don’t need them Delete any large email attachments

Delete Word documents that aren’t needed

that aren’t needed Clear out conversations in your text message threads

Empty your trash, but be aware, once emptied, those files are permanently gone

Pro tip: Here is another clever trick that most people don’t know about. Apps like Facebook accumulate tons of data over time, causing it to take up lots of space on your device. Just delete the app and then reinstall it. Once you sign in, it’ll look and function like before but without unnecessary accumulated data.

Clean out your iCloud and Google Storage

Not everything needs to be backed up. When was the last time you went through your iCloud or Google Storage? If your answer is 2018, you may want to go and look through it. Do you need a backup of every app you’ve ever downloaded? Probably not.

See if there is anything you can remove to open up room for newer files. Maybe you don’t need 45 selfies of you a top Mountain Washington after all.

Consider your options

An external hard drive or USB drive can be a good way to avoid paying for a premium version of iCloud or Google Storage. Sure, it’s only a few dollars, but $2.99 can be better spent on a nice cup of coffee to start the day.

Another option is our sponsor, IDrive. With IDrive, you can back up all your PCs, Macs and mobile devices into ONE account for one low cost.

X

Get 50% off 5TB of cloud backup at IDrive.com, when you use promo code, Kim, at checkout.