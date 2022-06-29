Check this list before you buy a Chromebook – 17 models to avoid

There are plenty of laptop models to choose from, so it can be challenging to decide which one is right for you. But if you prefer a system that requires minimal maintenance and gets automatic updates, you should consider a Chromebook.

A Chromebook is a catch-all phrase for any laptop, tablet or device that runs on Google’s Chrome operating system. The OS and apps update automatically, protecting the device with Google’s security measures.

There is a catch, though. A Chromebook must be connected to the internet if you want to make the most of the functions, and they have a limited lifespan. Read on to see which models to avoid if you want a future-proof device.

Here’s the backstory

Laptops and tablets are notoriously tricky to upgrade. It might cost more to replace the parts of your old machine than to buy a new one. But with operating systems and apps demanding more power, some Chromebook models can’t keep up with advancing technology.

For every Chromebook, Google has an Auto Update policy through which the device receives automatic updates to both the device and its software.

According to the tech giant, “updates provide the latest features and keep the device secure.” But in the same breath, it warns that “older Chrome devices cannot receive updates indefinitely” when newer OS versions or browser features are released.

If you unknowingly purchase an older Chromebook, it can instantly cause buyer’s remorse. It might be a new gadget for you, but support for it could be ending in a few months or a year. Then, your Chromebook will stop automatically updating, putting your data and information at risk.

What you can do about it

Buy a Chromebook that will last for a few years to ensure you get the most from Google’s OS and apps. “After the Auto Update Expiration date is reached, existing and future policies may not work as intended, and technical support will not be provided,” Google explains.

Here are some of the Chromebook models that are approaching their AUE date soon:

Model Date Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T) Jun 2023 Chromebook 14 for Work (CP5-471) Jun 2023 Chromebook Tab 10 D651N Aug 2023 ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 Jun 2023 Chromebook Tablet CT100 Aug 2023 Chromebook Flip C101PA Aug 2023 Dell Chromebook 11 (5190) Jun 2024 Chromebook 11 2-in-1 (5190) Jun 2024 Chromebook 13 (3380) Jun 2023 Google Pixelbook Jun 2024 Lenovo Chromebook 13 (3380) Jun 2023 Chromebook 11 (5190) Jun 2024 Chromebook 11 2-in-1 (5190) Jun 2024 Samsung Chromebook Pro Jun 2023 Chromebook Plus Aug 2023 Chromebook Plus (V2) Jun 2024 Chromebook Plus (LTE) Jun 2024

If you have a Chromebook that isn’t listed above, you can check the Google Approved Chrome Devices list to see when your device will lose support.

The AUE date is available in the Admin console for devices with Chrome Education Upgrade or Chrome Enterprise Upgrade. Here’s how to access that:

Sign in to your Google Admin console. NOTE : You must sign in using an administrator account.

: You must sign in using an administrator account. From the Admin console Home page, go to Devices and click on Chrome devices .

and click on . Finally, click on the Auto-update expiration column to view the dates.

