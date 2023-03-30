ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot took the world by storm when OpenAI unveiled it last November. That spark of excitement has only grown. With millions of people reaching for ChatGPT for fun and education, developers worldwide have been feverishly crafting new tools to take advantage of it.

There are a few fake ChatGPT tools out there, so watch out for those. But here are some of our favorite (legitimate) ChatGPT sites you can try now.

Describing itself as a “ChatGPT alternative built with superpowers,” ChatSonic is a chatbot AI like ChatGPT, but based on the latest GPT4 model and with abilities that make it much more capable.

As well as being based on a more up-to-date language model, ChatSonic also has access to Google Search to respond with up-to-date information. It can also generate art, understand voice commands, and you can even have it take on different personalities for a nuanced chatbot experience.

It’s free to use on the official website, but there’s also a smartphone app.

Never let ingredients go to waste again! With ChefGPT, you can use whatever you have in your pantry by asking it to come up with a recipe and cooking steps. All you need to do is tell it what you have, and ChefGPT can give cooking instructions in just a few seconds.

It can consider dietary requirements, the number of people you’re cooking for, your macronutrient needs, or weight loss goals. Its built-in meal planner can help plan your week ahead of time, and there’s even a wine pairing tool for those who like a glass with their meal.

Emerson is a GPT3-derived AI that can understand your voice — it’s an AI you can talk to. While it isn’t as advanced as some GPT tools based on the latest language models, it’s still impressive and can work with multiple languages. Many people have used it to learn new languages.

You can also use it for casual chatting, asking it questions, and any other myriad of functions that ChatGPT can do, but with your voice. It’s free to use initially, but if you want to keep going, you must subscribe after the trial ends.

Use the power of AI to plan your next vacation with RoamAround.io. It’s a GPT-powered travel itinerary tool that can help maximize your vacation time.

Just tell it where you’re looking to visit and when, and it will spit out recommendations on places to go, things to see, and even places to eat based on your schedule.

The website is free and accessible to anyone, and you can chat with your fellow RoamAround travelers on the official Discord community.

If you find solace in the Bible but aren’t always sure where to look, BibleGPT is a unique use of the GPT model to answer your queries or concerns in the holy book.

BibleGPT offers a simple text prompt window that, when asked a question, will respond with a range of applicable Bible verses which might help with whatever you’re struggling with or guide you to where to begin reading for further insight.

