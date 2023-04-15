Skip to Content
How one man lost access to millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin
Hidden Bitcoin filing hiding in your Mac

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
April 15, 2023

It turns out there’s a hidden Bitcoin Whitepaper from 2008 on your computer. Conspiracy theorists say Steve Jobs is the anonymous Bitcoin creator. More likely, it was just an Apple engineer who’s into crypto.

Want to see it for yourself?

  • Open up the Terminal app.
  • Paste in: “open /System/Library/Image\ Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf”

