Hidden Bitcoin filing hiding in your Mac

It turns out there’s a hidden Bitcoin Whitepaper from 2008 on your computer. Conspiracy theorists say Steve Jobs is the anonymous Bitcoin creator. More likely, it was just an Apple engineer who’s into crypto.

Want to see it for yourself?

Open up the Terminal app.

Paste in: “open /System/Library/Image\ Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf”

This is just a snippet of my daily newsletter, The Current Tech News. Want my tech smarts in your inbox every morning? Try it here! It’s free, no annoying ads and everything you need is right there in the newsletter.