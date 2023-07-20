Los Angeles is the spot for actors. Want to get into the advertising business? Move to New York. Ready for your big music break? Nashville is calling.

What about tech? Silicon Valley comes to mind, but it’s not the only hub.

Let’s look at the top cities for those looking to land a job in tech across the U.S. and Canada.

Top 10 places to find tech jobs

San Francisco Bay Area Seattle New York Metro area Washington, D.C. Toronto Austin Boston Vancouver Dallas/Fort Worth Denver

Times are tough

Last year, more than 150,000 tech workers were laid off. Through June this year, that number is well over 200,000. It’s not just Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Yahoo. Startups are axing workers, too.

More than ever, it makes sense to go where the jobs are. If you or someone you know is looking for a tech job, head to LinkedIn and filter by the cities above. Want more options? See the top 50 cities for tech jobs here.

📃 Pro tip: If you’ve sent out tons of applications and are not getting any bites, your resume might be to blame. Follow my tips here to polish yours and get it past hiring algorithms.