You know it’s a big deal when Apple rushes out one update after another. The latest iOS 16.4.1 patch addresses zero-day flaws and other security concerns. Here’s what you need to know and how to get the update.

If we go by the release dates of Apple’s mobile operating system going back to iOS 6, we should see the next one this September. And as is usual, Apple will announce what’s coming at its annual Developers Conference in June.

The rumors are swirling about what we’ll get with iOS 17. While we should take all rumors with a grain of salt, let’s unpack what they’re saying.

Which phones will be supported?

An Apple Software Analyst tweeted that iOS 17 will support all models of the iPhone that are supported by iOS 16. If accurate, this includes the following models:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone SE (second generation and later).

Now, the bad news: A conflicting rumor states that iOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. Let’s hope the first rumor is true.

Control Center gets an overhaul

Significant customization and other changes will come to the Control Center, which has looked the same since the release of iOS 11 five years ago.

Dynamic Island expansion

Introduced last year, Dynamic Island is a little interactive space in the notch at the top of the screen that gives you notifications and other stuff. It was only available for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, leaving the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus behind. Rumors say Dynamic Island will come to all four iPhone 15 models.

Siri may also come to Dynamic Island. This could allow onscreen content to stay in full view, rather than the Siri interface taking up the whole screen.

Widgets upgrade

Active widgets could bring one-tap buttons, sliders and more, making this feature more dynamic and interactive.

Camera updates

Changes initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro may come to the Camera app with iOS 17. The bad news is that they’ll only be available for newer iPhone 15 models. Well, that’s not very nice!

