iPhone 13: All the new features in Apple’s latest smartphone

Apple makes an event of all of its major releases, whether it’s hardware or software. Even when public gatherings are discouraged, the Cupertino company drums up excitement with streaming presentations.

This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference is focused on iOS 15, which will be available for download on September 20. iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 will launch the same day. Tap or click here for our WWDC roundup.

The big news in Apple’s latest keynote was the iPhone 13. The company also touched on the next iPad and Apple Watch series. Read on for details on the next-gen Apple hardware.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Mini

Apple

The entry-level iPhone 13 models have better battery life, improved cameras, a smaller notch and more storage.

General:

A15 Bionic Chip that offers up to 50% better performance and 30% faster graphics than the competition.

The Super Retina XDR display is 28% brighter, making it easier to see in sunlight. You get brighter whites and darker blacks. Ultrahigh pixel density means everything onscreen is sharper.

The iPhone Mini’s battery lasts 1.5 hours longer than the previous generation, while the iPhone 13 will get 2.5 hours of additional battery life.

Twice the storage of previous generations, now starting at 128GB.

Apple

Camera:

Camera lenses are now diagonal to fit a dual-system camera.

Cinematic mode will hold the focus on your subject to create a depth-of-field effect, similar to what you see in movies and television shows. Cinematic mode can even shift focus when someone else enters the scene.

Cinematic mode shoots in Dolby Vision HDR.

Night mode senses low-light scenes and automatically adjusts to take better photos.

Pricing/Availability

Both the standard iPhone 13 and Mini have twice the storage of the previous generation, starting at 128GB.

The Mini starts at $699 and the standard size starts at $799. Choose from Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product(RED).

Preorders begin at 5 a.m. PDT Friday, Sept. 17 and the phones are available starting Friday, Sept. 24.

A newly revealed security flaw makes all Apple devices vulnerable. Tap or click here to learn how to avoid it.

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple

Apple’s flagship phones are faster and tougher than ever, with more storage to handle larger pictures and video files.

General:

Redesigned with Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion (adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz). Refreshes from 10 to 120 times per second to give you performance when you need it and reduce power consumption when you don’t.

Apple calls the A15 Bionic the world’s fastest smartphone chip, with 50% faster graphics performance than any other smartphone chip.

IP68 water resistance means less worry if you drop your phone in the drink, though you should fish it out ASAP. Tap or click here learn more about waterproof ratings.

The Ceramic Shield front cover is tougher than standard smartphone glass.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets up to 2.5 more hours of battery life than its predecessor, while the iPhone 13 Pro gains 1.5 hours.

Apple

Camera:

The new camera system has Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras for greater variety of shots.

Like the standard 13 and Mini, Pro models have Cinematic mode. Photographic Styles apply your preferred Tone and Warmth settings to photos.

3x optical zoom means clearer photos and videos from a distance.

Pricing/Availability:

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 while the Pro Max starts at $1,099. Choose from Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

Available storage now tops out at 1TB.

Preorders begin at 5 a.m. PDT Friday, Sept. 17 and the phones will be available starting Friday, Sept. 24.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 has a refined shape with a larger display and more narrow borders. The battery life is unchanged at 18 hours, but faster charging is supported. There’s a full keyboard to type text, and the crystal display is stronger.

Two unique watch faces are available: Contour and Modular Duo. New colors include Green, Blue, Product(Red), Starlight and Midnight. Prices start at $399 when the new Apple Watch launches in the fall.

New entry-level iPad

Apple

The most modestly priced iPad gets the A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. Center Stage comes to the iPad, previously only available on the iPad Pro. This feature makes for more engaging video calls.

The ninth-generation iPad starts at $329 for the 64GB model. You can order it now and have it next week.

Redesigned 6th-generation iPad Mini

Apple

Apple’s smallest iPad gets its biggest upgrade ever, with a 40% jump in CPU speed and 80% faster graphics. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina, 12MP front and back cameras and a USB-C port. 5G support is included.

The new iPad Mini starts at $499 for the 64GB model. Colors include Space Gray, Pink, Purple and Starlight. Order it now, as it will ship next week.

What was missing

It was expected that 3rd-gen AirPods would be announced, but that didn’t happen. Even so, Amazon discounted existing models this week:

X

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.