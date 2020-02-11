It’s been over three decades since Marty McFly and Doc Brown took to the skies with a flying car in “Back to the Future Part II.” We haven’t quite reached those heights when it comes to car technology but we have seen some pretty amazing improvements over the years.

Earlier this year companies like Mercedes-Benz and Sony showed off concept car tech at CES. Yes, that Sony. Tap or click here to see how smart transportation will be hitting the road soon.

Now, there are rumors you will soon be able to replace your car keys with your smartphone. Here’s how.

Apple’s keyless solution

Apple has already gotten into the game of auto technology. Most new vehicles now come with the ability to use Apple CarPlay and take advantage of the many perks that come with it.

A few things you can already access with CarPlay include an enhanced version of Apple Maps, Siri lets you go hands-free and you can get help remembering where you parked your car. Tap or click here for 10 ways to get the most out of Apple CarPlay.

But, the tech giant didn’t want to stop there. The company appears to be working on an iOS update that will enable your iPhone and Apple Watch to replace your car keys.

The amazing feature was spotted last week in Apple’s first beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers. 9to5Mac noticed a reference in the update that refers to a “CarKey” API that makes it possible to use an iPhone or Apple Watch to lock and unlock your car doors.

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to use your device to start your car, eliminating the need for car keys altogether.

Keep in mind, this feature will only work with cars that are Near Field Communication (NFC) compatible. So, if you have an older vehicle you’re most likely out of luck.

Apple users with compatible vehicles will be able to pair their device through the Wallet app along with the car manufacturer’s app. Plus, you can share CarKey with other people. That means any of your family members would be able to lock and unlock your car and drive it — even if you’re not around to give them the keys.

CarKey is still in the developmental stages, so we’ll have to wait to find out all the features that come with it. iOS 13.4 is expected to roll out later this year, so we might see it available to everyone then.