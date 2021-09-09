What’s scarier than jolting out of bed with the dreaded feeling of oversleeping? While not thinking clearly, you are simultaneously trying to get your bearings together while figuring out what happened or why the alarm didn’t go off.

Whether you set your alarm or not is a different dilemma, but there could be a simple explanation. Android users have noticed that the Clock app isn’t working as it should. This has resulted in many alarms going unheard. Tap or click here to discover four hidden features on your phone’s clock.

There seems to be a bug in the application that temporarily silenced any sounds you chose to wake up to. Keep reading to find out what’s going on and how you can fix it.

Here’s the backstory

Users have naturally flocked to online sources to complain about the Clock app’s inability to wake them up. But it turns out that it isn’t the app itself that is to blame, but rather the selected sound source.

With Android’s Clock app, you can choose how you want to be lulled out of your nightly rest. You could go with default sounds, or if you are feeling adventurous, you can set it up to use Pandora, YouTube Music or Spotify.

But the latter is where the problem lies. Users who have selected Spotify as their alarm’s audio source say it isn’t working. It’s not that your mobile phone doesn’t agree with your music choice. There just isn’t any sound coming from Spotify when the alarm is supposed to ring.

Google is aware of the problem and trying to fix it as quickly as possible. But for now, there isn’t a quick fix to get Spotify working correctly as your alarm’s source.

Other users have speculated that Spotify isn’t to blame but rather what time the Clock app thinks it is. Another explained on Reddit that they “would witness my alarm volume creep downwards several times.”

What you can do about it

The easiest thing you can do to make sure you wake up on time is remove Spotify as the alarm source. You’ll need to replace it with something else, and here you have several options. The safest one is to go with the built-in sounds from Android. Here’s how:

Open your phone’s Clock app

At the bottom, tap Alarm

On the alarm you want to change, tap the Down arrow

Tap the current sound’s name

Choose a new sound from the list

You can also choose to wake up with YouTube Music or Pandora. When you tap the current sound’s name, select YouTube Music or Pandora. Just be aware that only premium YouTube or Pandora accounts will work, and Pandora is only available in the U.S.

Keep reading

A mysterious error is bricking this popular Android phone

X

You have to agree to these terms of service or say goodbye to Google Maps