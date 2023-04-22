It’s not every day that regular folks like you and me have the opportunity to influence the course of history. But thanks to a recent request for comment from the U.S. government, we have the power to help shape the future of AI. That means you can tell Uncle Sam if you think it’s time to put the brakes on AI. Here’s how.

Speak up before the June 12 deadline

Robots are rapidly becoming ubiquitous in our society. Self-driving cars roam our streets and drones soar through the air. Virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa live in our homes.

Although automation is transforming how we live and work, we can still shape the future of AI. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) wants your input. It wants to create policies to hold AI systems accountable and prevent harm.

To do this, NTIA recently shared an official Request for Comments (RFC). The administration wants your ideas. Voice your thoughts now on how to ensure our leaders use AI ethically.

RELATED: Woman finds love with an AI husband

How to respond to the government’s request for comment

The NTIA seeks feedback on AI-related issues, including ethics, fairness, accountability, transparency and data privacy. It also wants to hear about any potential economic or societal impacts that AI may have in the future.

The public comment period is open until June 12, so you still have time to make your voice heard. You can share your thoughts on various issues, from private data to employment and health care.

File your official response on the Federal Register website by clicking here or the big yellow button below. Once on the site, tap the SUBMIT A FORMAL COMMENT button to begin. Follow the instructions on the site and you’ll have your voice heard in no time.

Keep reading

How to protect your privacy while using ChatGPT and other AI tools

Tech security tip: Totally normal things that put you in danger