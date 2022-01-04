You could be eligible for cheaper internet service – Here’s how to check

Any money saved is an excellent thing during these troubling times. From your internet bill to taxes, it always helps to do research.

As so many do nowadays, you can claim home office deductions if you work remotely. The amount you can deduct will vary based on a few factors, including how much time you spend in your home office and the importance of what you do there concerning your business. Tap or click here for our tips on getting started.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program was launched last year to help eligible households afford broadband for work, school, healthcare and more. The program is ending soon and will be replaced by the Affordable Connectivity Program, with some changes.

Here’s the backstory

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a government initiative that gives low-income households assistance in the form of discounts towards monthly broadband service and the purchase of a computer or tablet. Tap or click here to check out our report.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is being phased out in favor of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Those enrolled in the Emergency Broadband Benefit as of Dec. 31, 2021, will continue to receive benefits until March 1, 2022.

Everyone else can apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program now. Though it retains many of the criteria of its predecessor, there are some differences.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month, down from the $50 per month previously supplied. Households on tribal lands are still eligible for a $75 monthly internet discount.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute between $10 and $50 towards the purchase price.

How do you know if you are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program? A member of your household needs to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Tap or click here to view the guidelines.

Participates in assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline.

Participates in Tribal specific programs including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations.

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020, 2020-2021 or 2021-2022 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

How to apply

Go to ACPBenefit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Then contact your provider to select a plan and have the discount applied to your bill.

Not all providers participate in the program, so you may have to switch. You can check out the list of participating providers at fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers.

