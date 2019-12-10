The end of 2019 is near and you know what that means. We’re going to be seeing all kinds of “Best of” lists over the next few weeks.

The top 100 songs of 2019 and the highest-grossing movies of the year, just to name a couple. Since music isn’t our expertise we’ll shy away from bringing you the best 25 albums of the year.

Instead, we’ll stick to what we do best — technology. Here is our list of the 15 best tech gadgets of 2019.

Don’t miss these tech hits of the year

1. You’ve never experienced a watch like this

If you’ve been thinking about getting a smart watch, now might be the time to finally make the leap. The Apple Watch Series 5 was released earlier this year and is the best Apple Watch yet.

Some features you’re going to love are its always-on Retina display, the screen is 30% larger than older models, it’s swim-proof and has electrical and optical heart sensors. It also has a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, which is up to two times faster than the S3.

You can order one from Amazon today and you’ll be on your way to a healthier, more fashionable you.

2. Get hands-free control over your entertainment system

How would you like to control your entertainment system with the sound of your voice? Now you can.

With this Amazon Fire TV Blaster, home entertainment has never been easier. It adds hands-free voice control to your existing TV, soundbar, cable or satellite box and receiver. Use your voice to control power, volume and playback.

3. A powerful laptop that doesn’t take up too much space

If you’ve been searching for a powerful laptop that doesn’t take up too much real estate, look no further. This Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop is the perfect addition to any office space.

It has a 15.6-inch full HD display and an AMD Ryzen 3 dual-core processor that can tackle any job no matter how complex. You’re also going to love the powerful sound it brings to the table. With Acer TrueHarmony you get deeper bass and more volume through its innovative speaker design.

You’re able to work comfortably in any environment with the convenience of a backlit keyboard. You can order one from Amazon by tapping or clicking the button below.

4. Never run out of juice again

Is there anything more frustrating than your device running out of power when you need to conduct some important business? With this Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 PD portable charger, you’ll never have to worry about a dead battery again.

It has enough capacity to provide more than two charges for an iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11-inch iPad Pro. With its universal compatibility, you can charge up Apple and Android gadgets in no time.

5. Wireless has never sounded better

Apple normally announces its new devices at planned events, so it surprised everyone earlier this year when it announced a new model of AirPods was being released out of the blue: the AirPods Pro.

These new AirPods were designed for comfort and fit without losing any of the great sound quality previous models are known for. They also come with noise cancellation.

Two microphones are combined with software to continuously adapt to each ear. This helps remove background noise to provide a true noise-canceling experience. Grab a pair from Amazon today, you won’t be disappointed!

6. Smart speaker with a cool new feature

If you have an Alexa-enabled device in your home, you know just how handy they can be. Amazon has an updated model of its Echo Dot with a cool feature you’re going to love.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) comes with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers.

7. This tablet’s edge-to-edge screen is breathtaking

Apple started the tablet phenomenon almost 10 years ago when it released the first iPad in April of 2010. The technology just keeps getting better and better.

The latest Apple iPad Pro has a beautiful edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display that is extremely impressive. This model has a 12MP back camera and a 7MP True Depth front camera that’s perfect for video chatting.

8. Great way to ease into the day

Waking up early in the morning can be difficult. Those annoyingly loud alarms aren’t very easy on the psyche, either.

Technology to the rescue! This Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock with Sunrise Simulation is the perfect solution for early risers.

Studies have shown that a light therapy lamp and alarm clock can help improve your sleep, energy and well being. Use this alarm clock for a more natural wake up process so you can feel more refreshed throughout the day.

9. Great sound no matter where you are

Have you ever experienced Sonos speakers? They provide amazing sound in any room of your house.

Now, you can take your Sonos with you. This Sonos Move battery-powered smart speaker has Alexa built-in and can be taken on the go. Get brilliant sound anywhere with the all-new durable, battery-powered smart speaker that’s perfect for outdoor and indoor listening.

Setup only takes minutes and you can easily control the speaker with the Sonos app. When you’re on Wi-Fi you can play music, check the news, set alarms and more, completely hands-free.

10. All the cool kids will be wearing these sunglasses

How would you like to have speakers built into your sunglasses? Now you can — and not just any speakers, these are Bose.

These Bose Frames audio sunglasses provide rich, immersive sound with comfort and style. Its open-ear audio technology allows you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite music.

11. Now you can add Alexa to more places

Virtual assistants have become a daily part of our lives and are making things much easier to navigate. You can use Alexa to check weather, traffic, listen to music and so much more — as long as you’re in the room with the Alexa-enabled device that is.

But with the Echo Flex plug-in mini speaker, you can make any space a little smarter. This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. It even has a built-in USB port so you can charge your device.

12. Keep your coffee hot for as long as you’d like

Nobody likes a cup of coffee that’s gotten cold from sitting too long. You don’t have to worry about that ever happening again with this Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug.

It will keep your drink hot at your preferred temperature between 120 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. It starts at 135 degrees and you adjust it up or down, whichever you prefer. You can even control it with your smartphone. How cool is that?

13. Don’t get ripped off by the mechanic anymore

When your check engine light comes on, you’re pretty much at the mercy of whichever mechanic you take your car to. Hopefully they run an honest operation and let you know exactly what’s going on without any shenanigans.

With this BlueDriver LSB2 Bluetooth Pro OBDII Scan Tool, you don’t have to rely on the word of an unknown mechanic anymore. Now, you can read and clear your check engine light and all other vehicle systems yourself.

It’s as easy to use as a code reader, with all the capabilities of an expensive handheld scanning tool. It’s officially licensed and certified for Apple and Android gadgets.

14. This e-reader won’t strain your eyes

If you’ve switched from reading physical paper books to digital e-readers, you may have struggled with eye strain. That’s a common side-effect from staring at screens for really long periods of time.

With this Kindle Oasis, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. It offers adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber and reads like paper with the latest e-ink technology.

15. Manage air quality easier than ever

Poor air quality is not good for your health. With this Awair Glow C Air Quality Monitor you can track airborne toxic chemicals, humidity and temperature levels in your space.

You can automatically trigger other devices such as humidifiers, air purifiers and more to power on the moment your air quality readings become unhealthy. Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep quality, get relief from indoor allergy symptoms, manage asthma triggers and more, the Glow C can really help.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.