Windows 11 launched last October, and we’re still learning our way around Microsoft’s latest operating system (OS). However, the transition from Windows 10 to 11 hasn’t been seamless.

Some people who upgraded to Windows 11 on their laptops got a driver problem that hogged all their system memory, bringing things to a halt. Tap or click here to check out our report and some possible fixes.

Windows Security is built into the OS and includes an antivirus program, firewall, malware protection and other security tools to protect your PC. It’s important to have all this protection. So what do you do when Windows breaks its security app? We’ll show you how to fix it.

Here’s the backstory

We understand that new software typically comes with bugs. Operating systems are enormous, complex programs where so much can go wrong. This is why developers constantly release updates to improve performance and patch any issues.

A little bug here and there is a given, but this is something else. People are reporting that they cannot open Windows Security through Windows 11. And Windows 10 users who made the upgrade are experiencing the same problem.

If you want to use a third-party antivirus program (more on that below), you should disable Windows Defender, the antivirus program built into the Security app. Guess what? You won’t be able to disable it if you can’t open the Security app, to begin with.

You may be getting the following error: You’ll need a new app to open this windows defender link. No, you don’t need a new app from the Microsoft Store. This is a bug.

There are a few fixes for this problem. We’ll break it down for you.

Update Windows 11

Keeping Windows up to date is critical to protect against security threats. In this case, it can also fix any problems you’re having. Here’s how to update Windows 11:

Go to Start > Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates .

. If an update is available, select Download and install now.

Restart your PC and try opening the Security app. If it still doesn’t work, move on to the next step.

Repair or Reset Windows Security

You can repair some apps and programs if they’re not running correctly. Let’s try it with Windows Security:

Go to Start > Settings > Apps > Apps & features .

. Select the three dots icon next to Windows Security .

icon next to . Select the Advanced options link, then hit Repair if it’s available.

link, then hit if it’s available. If that doesn’t fix the problem, try Reset.

If Windows Security still gives you a problem, there’s one more fix to try.

Use PowerShell

Windows PowerShell replaces the Command Prompt you may have used in older versions of Windows. You can use the terminal to run commands to troubleshoot or repair issues with your PC.

You’ll need to run PowerShell as an administrator before you can try the fix. Follow these steps:

Press the Win key + S and type PowerShell in the search box.

and type in the search box. Right-click Windows PowerShell and select Run as administrator .

and select . Click Yes on the User Account Control (UAC prompt).

on the User Account Control (UAC prompt). Copy and paste this script at the command prompt: Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.SecHealthUI -AllUsers | Reset-AppxPackage .

. Hit Enter to run the command.

One of the three fixes we outlined here should fix your Windows Security issues. Once you’re done with that, you may want to try installing a different antivirus program to replace Windows Defender.

